Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Official for 2024 MLB London Series

U.S. Airmen present the colors of the American flag next to their Royal military partners during game two of the Major League Baseball London Series at London Stadium. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Rachel Maxwell)

London is officially calling for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in 2024. 

Major League Baseball officially announced the NL East rivals would partake in the 2024 MLB London Series, a part of the MLB World Tour which includes games in Mexico City.  The announcement was made on Friday at London Stadium which is hosting the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series beginning this weekend.

 

The two-game series will take place on June 8 & 9, 2024 from the 66,000 seat London Stadium in Stratford, London.  The 2024 MLB London Series will mark the third time Major League Baseball will host games in the UK.  The first MLB London Series took place in 2019 featuring –wait for it– the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.  The series was placed on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume this weekend. 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
