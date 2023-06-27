Phillies News: Two Prospects Added to 2023 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster

Major League Baseball unveiled the rosters for the 2023 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game on Monday and a pair of Phillies prospects will represent the club. Double-A Reading pitcher Mick Abel and Single-A Clearwater centerfielder Justin Crawford will represent the Phils in Seattle.
The future is headed to Seattle.
The 2023 @SiriusXM #FuturesGame rosters! pic.twitter.com/UHVJfmdPnn
— MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2023
The future is headed to Seattle.
The 2023 @SiriusXM #FuturesGame rosters! pic.twitter.com/UHVJfmdPnn
— MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2023
Abel and Crawford represent the No. 46 and No. 90 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Major League Baseball’s official prospect service.
Abel, the 15th overall selection in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft, is considered one of the top arms in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system behind Andrew Painter. The 21-year-old is in his first full-season for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils and holds a 2-3 record with a 4.53 ERA. A highly touted prospect, there’s a chance Abel could be used as part of a trade package in the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
Crawford has risen through the ranks of MLB prospects since being selected 17th overall by the Phillies in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. The son of former MLB’er Carl Crawford, the 19-year-old was recently added to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list. The speedy centerfielder is slashing .321/.395/.747 with a whopping 32 stolen bases, 10 doubles, and 32 RBIs in 46-games for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers. The younger Crawford could be on a similar trajectory to his father who made his MLB debut three-years after being drafted.
The 24th annual prospect showcase is set for Saturday, July 8 from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game weekend. The game will be broadcast on SiriusXM and telecast on MLB Network, respectively. The coaching staff of each team will be made up of former Seattle Mariners legends including Adrian Beltre, Jay Buhner, and Dan Wilson. In a Philadelphia connection, former Mariners and Phillies stars Raul Ibanez and Jamie Moyer will also serve as coaches.