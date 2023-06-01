Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the 10-Day Injured List

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. The move is retroactive to May 31. To fill his spot on the roster, the Phillies have selected the contract of infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Bohm, 26, is slashing .265/.321/.403 with 9 HRs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of .724 in 53-games this season. In addition to his batting, Bohm has been a steadying presence in the Phillies infield manning both third and first base.
Ellis, 27, was released by the Seattle Mariners at the beginning of the regular season and signed by the Phillies as a minor league free agent on April 16. In two seasons in the Big Leagues, Ellis has a career .141 AVG with one homer, and 6 RBIs between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners. He’s hitting .269 with 8 HRs, and 27 RBIs over 21-games between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Bohm had been experiencing some issues with his hamstring prior to aggravating the issue in Wednesday’s loss to the New York Mets. An MRI exam showed a minor strain, the Phillies do not know if Bohm will be ready to play in 10-days.