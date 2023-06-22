Phillies

Phillies Starter Aaron Nola Looks to Fend off the Braves in Series Finale

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves had an unscheduled day off on Wednesday thanks to Mother Nature.  The two NL East rivals will –hopefully, weather permitting– close out a rained shortened two-game series on Thursday afternoon in South Philadelphia.  

Maligned Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola will get the start on Thursday after the team decided to push his start back a day due to the weather.  Nola has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last five outings for the Phillies.  The potential free agent enters Thursday’s game with a 6-5 record and a 4.55 ERA. 

Atlanta has decided to skip Wednesday’s scheduled starter AJ Smith-Shawver and will go with Bryce Elder instead.  The 24-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA this season for the Braves.  Elder has allowed one earned run or less in three of his last five starts.  

First pitch is set for 1:05 PM from South Philadelphia. 

When: Thursday, June 21

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

First Pitch: 1:05 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.55 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 6/15 at ARI, 6.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HR
ATL: Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 6/17 vs COL, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 HR

From The Sportsbooks

Odds c/o BetOnline

  • Phillies are +102 on the MoneyLine.

Stats for Youse

  • Atlanta’s Austin Riley is 20-for-48 (.417 AVG) in his career against Aaron Nola with 5 HRs.
  • Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. has had similar success against Nola. The Braves slugger is 15-for-43 (.349 AVG) with 4 HRs and 9 RBIs in his career against the Phils’ starter.
  • Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna also hits Nola very well. Ozuna has 4 HRs and 8 RBIs off of Nola.
  • The Phillies have never faced Atlanta starter Bryce Elder.
