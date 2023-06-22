Phillies Starter Aaron Nola Looks to Fend off the Braves in Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves had an unscheduled day off on Wednesday thanks to Mother Nature. The two NL East rivals will –hopefully, weather permitting– close out a rained shortened two-game series on Thursday afternoon in South Philadelphia.
Maligned Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola will get the start on Thursday after the team decided to push his start back a day due to the weather. Nola has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last five outings for the Phillies. The potential free agent enters Thursday’s game with a 6-5 record and a 4.55 ERA.
Atlanta has decided to skip Wednesday’s scheduled starter AJ Smith-Shawver and will go with Bryce Elder instead. The 24-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA this season for the Braves. Elder has allowed one earned run or less in three of his last five starts.
First pitch is set for 1:05 PM from South Philadelphia.
When: Thursday, June 21
Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 1:05 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.55 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 6/15 at ARI, 6.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HRATL: Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 6/17 vs COL, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 HR
Odds c/o BetOnline