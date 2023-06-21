Phillies Win Streak Snapped by Atlanta

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman allowed two-runs in the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie as the Atlanta Braves took game one of a three-game set, 4-2.
The Phillies jumped out to an early lead thanks to an RBI single by Nick Castellanos. They were aided by another fine outing by Ranger Suarez. The Phils’ lefty scattered four hits and one run over six innings of work. Suarez has been tremendous over the past month pitching to a 1.38 ERA.
Not to be out done, Braves’ starter Spencer Strider was just as dominant. Strider allowed the RBI single to Castellanos and nothing more for the first place Braves. While he did allow eight hits, he also struck out nine as the Phillies couldn’t capitalize on Tuesday night.
The loss ends the Phils’ 6-game winning streak and extends Atlanta’s winning streak to 7-games. With the loss, the Phillies fall to 38-35 and sit 9-games back of the Braves in the NL East.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B5: Nick Castellanos singles to RF, Brandon Marsh scores. (ATL-1, PHI-1)
ATL T6: Austin Riley homers (12) to LF. (ATL-1, PHI-1)
ATL T7: Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to CF, Orlando Arcia scores. (ATL-2, PHI-1)
ATL T7: Ozzie Albies grounds out to second, Eddie Rosario scores. (ATL-3, PHI-1)
ATL T8: Matt Olson homers (21) to RF. (ATL-4, PHI-1)
PHI B9: Kody Clemens grounds out to second, Bryson Stott scores. (ATL-4, PHI-2)
WP: Spencer Strider (8-2, 3.93 ERA) | LP: Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 3.52 ERA) | SV: Raisel Inglesias (10, 4.34 ERA)
TOG: 2:46 | ATT: 37,746
.@ronaldacunajr24 in his All-Star era 🌟https://t.co/W6qzMwejkW | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/DVLQRIrVnh— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 21, 2023
.@ronaldacunajr24 in his All-Star era 🌟https://t.co/W6qzMwejkW | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/DVLQRIrVnh
The Phillies and Braves continue their three-game series on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. The Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound against the Phils’ Aaron Nola. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.