Phillies Win Streak Snapped by Atlanta

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman allowed two-runs in the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie as the Atlanta Braves took game one of a three-game set, 4-2. 

The Phillies jumped out to an early lead thanks to an RBI single by Nick Castellanos. They were aided by another fine outing by Ranger Suarez.  The Phils’ lefty scattered four hits and one run over six innings of work.  Suarez has been tremendous over the past month pitching to a 1.38 ERA.  

Not to be out done, Braves’ starter Spencer Strider was just as dominant.  Strider allowed the RBI single to Castellanos and nothing more for the first place Braves.  While he did allow eight hits, he also struck out nine as the Phillies couldn’t capitalize on Tuesday night. 

The loss ends the Phils’ 6-game winning streak and extends Atlanta’s winning streak to 7-games.  With the loss, the Phillies fall to 38-35 and sit 9-games back of the Braves in the NL East. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI B5: Nick Castellanos singles to RF, Brandon Marsh scores. (ATL-1, PHI-1)

ATL T6: Austin Riley homers (12) to LF. (ATL-1, PHI-1)

ATL T7: Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to CF, Orlando Arcia scores. (ATL-2, PHI-1)

ATL T7: Ozzie Albies grounds out to second, Eddie Rosario scores. (ATL-3, PHI-1)

ATL T8: Matt Olson homers (21) to RF. (ATL-4, PHI-1)

PHI B9: Kody Clemens grounds out to second, Bryson Stott scores. (ATL-4, PHI-2)

Team123456789RHE
Atlanta Braves0000012104100
Philadelphia Phillies0000100012110

WP: Spencer Strider (8-2, 3.93 ERA) | LP: Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 3.52 ERA) | SV: Raisel Inglesias (10, 4.34 ERA)

TOG: 2:46 | ATT: 37,746

Three Stars of the Game

First Star- Atlanta Braves SP Spencer Strider: Win, 6 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K
Second Star- Philadelphia Phillies SP Ranger Suarez: No Decision, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Third Star- Atlanta Braves LF Ronald Acuna Jr.: 2-for-5, RBI, SB, Go Ahead Hit

Play of the Game

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s go-ahead RBI single in the 7th

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Braves continue their three-game series on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. The Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound against the Phils’ Aaron Nola. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

