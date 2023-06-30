Report: Sixers Not Planning to Extend Tyrese Maxey This Offseason

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The start of free agency is looming just hours away. However, an interesting report came out regarding the future of one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. According to PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck, the Philadelphia 76ers “are not expected to sign Tyrese Maxey to an extension this offseason.”
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne confirmed Neubeck’s reporting a few minutes later.
The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2023
Not re-signing the 22-year-old guard to an extension this offseason makes a ton of sense from the Sixers’ perspective. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains below, keeping Maxey on a cap hold for the 2024 offseason would save the team $17 million in cap space. His current $13 million cap hit is going to be far exceeded by the amount in his eventual contract extension. Maxey scored 20.3 points per game last season while also growing into one of the league’s top outside shooters.
Maxey has a low $13M free agent cap hold in 2024.
If he signed an extension starting at $30M for example, Philadelphia will lose $17M in room.
The 76ers have only 2 players with guaranteed contracts in 2024-25:
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker https://t.co/eAXzRa7Q8f
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 30, 2023
There is some risk associated with delaying the contract extension. Maxey and his camp could not be on board with the idea, resulting in some undue tension with the Sixers. The team would still possess the rights to match any contract offer he receives in free agency if it did get to that point. However, it is likely the organization communicated their intentions to Maxey and got him on board.
Maxey will play through next season on his fourth-year club option worth roughly $4.3 million.