Rutgers Football Recruiting: Four-Star New York WR Korey Duff Commits to Rutgers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Rutgers received another commitment on Thursday night when four-star WR Korey Duff (St. Anthony’s – Melville, NY) pledged his commitment to the program. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound wide receiver committed to Rutgers over finalists North Carolina and Miami (FL). Duff is ranked the No. 2 prospect in New York state slightly behind Penn State commit Josiah Brown according to 247Sports.
Staying home🏡🪓@GregSchiano @CoachValloneRU @KirkCiarrocca @CoachShaw__ @ShawnB_247 @RivalsRichie @BobbyDeren @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/anKbcvFa9n
— Korey “KJ” Duff Jr. (@kj_duff) June 30, 2023
Staying home🏡🪓@GregSchiano @CoachValloneRU @KirkCiarrocca @CoachShaw__ @ShawnB_247 @RivalsRichie @BobbyDeren @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/anKbcvFa9n
— Korey “KJ” Duff Jr. (@kj_duff) June 30, 2023
A tight end for the St. Anthony’s Friars, Duff projects as a wide receiver at the collegiate level due to his long-frame and above average speed. Duff hauled in 42 catches for 995-yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the 11-1 Friars.
Duff told Brian Dohn of 247Sports that he was happy to complete the recruiting process and called former St. Anthony’s alum and current Rutgers assistant coach Scott Vallone to let him know his decision.
"I felt like in some way, it was an overdue thing. Kind of good to get it done, " Duff said. "I wanted to tell coach Scott Vallone first because he's been at it the longest. He was one of the first people that started recruiting me and stayed consistent over that 18-month period.
"I was happy to tell them, happy to get it done and happy to announce it."
-Korey Duff via 247Sports Scarlet Nation
"I felt like in some way, it was an overdue thing. Kind of good to get it done, " Duff said. "I wanted to tell coach Scott Vallone first because he's been at it the longest. He was one of the first people that started recruiting me and stayed consistent over that 18-month period.
"I was happy to tell them, happy to get it done and happy to announce it."
-Korey Duff via 247Sports Scarlet Nation
Duff also cited the addition of veteran coaches Dave Brock and Kirk Ciarrocca as reasons for committing to the program.
Duff’s addition brings Rutgers' 2024 recruiting class ranking to No.18 overall No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to Rivals. To date, the Scarlet Knights have 21 recruits pledged to the program. Commitments do not become binding until the recruit signs his National Letter of Intent with the University. If the class ranking holds, this would be the highest rated recruiting class of all-time besting the 2012 class which finished No. 23 overall. The college football early signing period is set for December 20, 2023.