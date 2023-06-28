Sixers’ Tobias Harris: Casual Fans Would Trade Me For Crumbl Cookie

There are just days until NBA Free Agency begins and two of the primary things on Sixers fans’ minds have been, “Will Harden return to the Sixers” and “Will Tobias Harris be traded”.
In regards to the latter question, there have been many rumors floated about teams attempting to acquire Harris from the Sixers. No trade has materialized, however, and, in fact, the rumor mill indicates that nothing has even come close to completing a trade and that the Sixers and new coach Nick Nurse plan to keep Harris around.
There’s some merit to that idea given that Harris has shown repeatedly how good of a player he can be in games where they have him touching the ball frequently, completing drives, etc. Many of these games have come when Embiid or Harden have been benched and the team runs real plays instead of Doc Rivers’ favorite iso-ball that kept Harris sitting in the corner to shoot a three that often never comes for most of the offensive plays.
With that, there’s reason to believe that, should Nick Nurse actually decide to draw up plays unlike the team’s former coach, Tobias Harris could become more involved on both ends of the floor, which will lead to his touching the ball more and an increased level of play.
That thought process has left the Sixers to believe they are best suited only moving Harris for something they know will move the needle more and that may not occur until after the season begins if at all. It’s a fact that has left many Sixers fans unhappy and the buzz has apparently not gone unnoticed by Harris.
On Tuesday, he made quite an interesting statement on the trade discussions online.
Tobias Harris on trade speculation:
"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie."
(via @NBCSPhilly)
pic.twitter.com/wogbMEBSM2
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 27, 2023
In a very professional way, Harris summed up what many say online. How many times have we all seen or heard someone say something like “they should trade him a bag of balls” about an athlete they don’t want on the team anymore. Harris just did it with product placement and advertising.
He also added in some additional context that certainly doesn’t break the headlines. The full statement is here:
Today, Sixers forward Tobias Harris addressed the comments his father and agent, Torrel Harris, made to Bloomberg's Business of Sports podcast about how the 76ers have been using him on the floor.
Tobias also talked about trade speculation surrounding him. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/U2H3bRQeyz
— Dave Uram (@MrUram) June 27, 2023
It’s been quite the conversation to follow on social media since the statement was made, but it certainly seems like Crumbl Cookies was happy with the free plug.
They even decided to give some fans some motivation for Harris to stay with the Sixers, offering a free cookie to “everyone in Philly” if he sticks with the 76ers.
If @tobias31 stays with the @sixers everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie 👀 https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48
— Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) June 28, 2023
