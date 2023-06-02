College Football

Temple Football Announces Start Times for Five Games, Three Primetime Matchups

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Temple athletics and the American Athletic Conference (The American) announced the start time for five Owls’ football contests on Thursday evening. 

Temple will kick off the 2023 regular season at the Linc on Saturday, September 2, at 2:00 PM against the University of Akron.  The game will be televised on ESPN+.  

The Owls will hit the road the following week traveling to Piscataway, NJ for a primetime matchup against the Big Ten’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights.  Kick off from SHI Stadium is set for Friday, September 9, at 7:30 PM and will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. 

The Owls will return to the Linc for a home matchup against FCS opponent Norfolk State on Saturday, September 16, with kick off set for 2:00 PM on ESPN+.  

Temple will be featured twice as part of The American’s primetime package deal with the ESPN networks.  The Owls will travel to the University of Tulsa on Thursday, September 28, for a 7:30 PM kick off on ESPN.  The other already scheduled primetime game will take place on Friday, October 20, when Southern Methodist University travels to Philadelphia.  Kick off for the SMU game is set for 7:00 PM on ESPN2.  

Additional kick off times will be announced during the season.  

DateOpponentTimeTV
September 2Akron2:00 PMESPN +
September 9at Rutgers7:30 PMBig Ten Network
September 16Norfolk State (FCS)2:00 PMESPN +
September 23Miami (FL)TBDTBD
September 28at Tulsa7:30 PMESPN
October 7UT-San AntonioTBDTBD
October 14at North TexasTBDTBD
October 20SMU7:30 PMESPN2
November 4NavyTBDTBD
November 11at South FloridaTBDTBD
November 18at UABTBDTBD
November 25MemphisTBDTBD
Bold & Italics = AAC Conference Game

Temple finished 3-9 last season under first year head coach Stan Drayton.  There were many positives to be found despite the Owls’ record..  Four of the Owls nine losses came by one possession or less and the offense produced The American Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback EJ Warner

Topics  
College Football Writer: Michael Lipinski

