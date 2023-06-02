Temple Football Announces Start Times for Five Games, Three Primetime Matchups

Temple athletics and the American Athletic Conference (The American) announced the start time for five Owls’ football contests on Thursday evening.
Temple will kick off the 2023 regular season at the Linc on Saturday, September 2, at 2:00 PM against the University of Akron. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
The Owls will hit the road the following week traveling to Piscataway, NJ for a primetime matchup against the Big Ten’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kick off from SHI Stadium is set for Friday, September 9, at 7:30 PM and will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.
The Owls will return to the Linc for a home matchup against FCS opponent Norfolk State on Saturday, September 16, with kick off set for 2:00 PM on ESPN+.
Temple will be featured twice as part of The American’s primetime package deal with the ESPN networks. The Owls will travel to the University of Tulsa on Thursday, September 28, for a 7:30 PM kick off on ESPN. The other already scheduled primetime game will take place on Friday, October 20, when Southern Methodist University travels to Philadelphia. Kick off for the SMU game is set for 7:00 PM on ESPN2.
Additional kick off times will be announced during the season.
Temple finished 3-9 last season under first year head coach Stan Drayton. There were many positives to be found despite the Owls’ record.. Four of the Owls nine losses came by one possession or less and the offense produced The American Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback EJ Warner.