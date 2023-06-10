Eagles

They’re Real and They’re Spectacular! Eagles’ Kelly Green Jerseys Leaked

Michael Lipinski
Photo: Philadelphia Eagles

We have MAJOR BREAKING NEWS! I repeat, MAJOR BREAKING NEWS!

The Philadelphia Eagles Kelly green alternate jerseys made their way onto the internet on Friday evening.  The jersey was posted on Twitter by @rreagles20 showing the new alternate jersey on the rack of a sporting goods store called Game Day Sports. 

Rob’s leak was then followed by additional photos from Uni-Watch’s Paul Lukas, the czar of all things sports uniform related.  You can see them HERE.  


The jerseys, at least at the retail level, will be Nike’s new uniform template which has been in existence for a few years now. The jersey will be paired with silver (likely gray because of Nike) pants that the Birds wore from 1974-1995.

The Eagles have not officially unveiled the throwback uniform or announced games which they will be worn.

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
