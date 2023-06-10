They’re Real and They’re Spectacular! Eagles’ Kelly Green Jerseys Leaked

We have MAJOR BREAKING NEWS! I repeat, MAJOR BREAKING NEWS!
The Philadelphia Eagles Kelly green alternate jerseys made their way onto the internet on Friday evening. The jersey was posted on Twitter by @rreagles20 showing the new alternate jersey on the rack of a sporting goods store called Game Day Sports.
Kelly greens selling in game day stores @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/KxJFDm2wiZ— rob (@rreagles20) June 9, 2023
Kelly greens selling in game day stores @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/KxJFDm2wiZ
Rob’s leak was then followed by additional photos from Uni-Watch’s Paul Lukas, the czar of all things sports uniform related. You can see them HERE.
The jerseys, at least at the retail level, will be Nike’s new uniform template which has been in existence for a few years now. The jersey will be paired with silver (likely gray because of Nike) pants that the Birds wore from 1974-1995.
The Eagles have not officially unveiled the throwback uniform or announced games which they will be worn.