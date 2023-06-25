Union lay the smackdown to Inter Miami CF

Chester PA: In Sports, we know what it is like to have a very exciting home field and that is what the Philadelphia Union has built with Subaru Park as it has become of the best homefields in MLS, On Saturday night the Union would battle Inter Miami CF.
This is the Union’s First home game since June 3 when they defeated Montreal.
Union Lineup:
Cap is back 🫡
📝👉 https://t.co/ILQvABZ14G#StartingXI | #PHIvMIA | #DOOP | @mls pic.twitter.com/3a0aG2CjTe
How it sounded inside Subaru Park as Bedoya was announced
Thunder Roar as Alejandro Bedoya back in the lineup as the captain for tonight's game#DOOP #MLS #PHIvMIA pic.twitter.com/NER8mv9ed2
The Union would jump all over Inter Miami in the first half with 3 goals starting with a corner from Jakob Glesnes & then Julian Carranza made it 2-0 & Leon Flach added the 3rd goal for a very impressive first half.
WE'RE ROLLIN!!! Leon Flach puts one away in first half stoppage time ⚡️
Watch with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/WQIuaDk3SI #DOOP | #PHIvMIA 3-0 pic.twitter.com/XBbpIZsMF9
Inter Miami would get on the board but it would be too much as the Union kept the pressure on Inter Miami would have an Own Goal which made it 4-1 Union & that would be the final as the Union got revenge for their earlier loss to Inter Miami.
Postgame:
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin on the Team’s performance
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin on tonight's win over Inter Miami
"We didn't play our best soccer"#DOOP #MLS #PHIvMIA pic.twitter.com/I78l7S4S1i
Philadelphia Union Capitan Alejandro Bedoya
My Postgame Interview with Alejandro Bedoya on tonight's 4-1 win over Inter Miami #DOOP #MLS #PHIvMIA pic.twitter.com/tLjjjlyqug
What is next:
The Philadelphia Union will now look to build off this win as they head on the road for their next