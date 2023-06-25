Union

Union lay the smackdown to Inter Miami CF

David Malandra Jr

Chester PA: In Sports, we know what it is like to have a very exciting home field and that is what the Philadelphia Union has built with Subaru Park as it has become of the best homefields in MLS, On Saturday night the Union would battle Inter Miami CF.

This is the Union’s First home game since June 3 when they defeated Montreal.

Union Lineup:

How it sounded inside Subaru Park as Bedoya was announced

The Union would jump all over Inter Miami in the first half with 3 goals starting with a corner from Jakob Glesnes & then Julian Carranza made it 2-0 & Leon Flach added the 3rd goal for a very impressive first half.

Inter Miami would get on the board but it would be too much as the Union kept the pressure on Inter Miami would have an Own Goal which made it 4-1 Union & that would be the final as the Union got revenge for their earlier loss to Inter Miami.

Postgame: 

Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin on the Team’s performance

Philadelphia Union Capitan Alejandro Bedoya

 

What is next:

The Philadelphia Union will now look to build off this win as they head on the road for their next

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr

