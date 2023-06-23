College Basketball

Villanova Cam Whitmore gets Drafted by Houston Rockets

David Malandra Jr

Brooklyn NY: It is exciting to see one of the players from your hometown team get drafted in the NBA & that is what we had on Thursday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the draft, one of the questions was where would Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore end up & there were multiple mock drafts that had him going top 10

Whitmore would fall to Number 20 with the Houston Rockets

 

Before the pick was announced, there was a report that came out saying that medicals from Cam Whitmore were a very concern and his workouts & interviews were not doing good

After being drafted, Whitmore would explain about being overlooked

 

Later on in the press conference, Whitmore was asked about the report of his medicals were a concern at the draft combine

 

Whitmore” I promise you there’s not. I have no idea. I don’t know what happened. But I feel fine. It’s my body. If they think it’s something different, they have their own opinions. But at the end of the day, it’s my body.

