Villanova Cam Whitmore gets Drafted by Houston Rockets

Brooklyn NY: It is exciting to see one of the players from your hometown team get drafted in the NBA & that is what we had on Thursday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Coming into the draft, one of the questions was where would Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore end up & there were multiple mock drafts that had him going top 10
Whitmore would fall to Number 20 with the Houston Rockets
Cam Whitmore is selected 20th overall by the @HoustonRockets in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!
Watch on ABC/ESPN. pic.twitter.com/RBrRPGgFT6
— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
Before the pick was announced, there was a report that came out saying that medicals from Cam Whitmore were a very concern and his workouts & interviews were not doing good
Per @wojespn one of the reasons why #Villanova Cam Whitmore is dropping in the Draft is due to poor workouts & not great interviews with teams in draft process#NBADraft #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/owaDA5r1n5
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 23, 2023
After being drafted, Whitmore would explain about being overlooked
#Villanova Cam Whitmore on his reaction on being Drafted by the #Rockets
"I have been overlooked a lot of times in my life"#NBADraft #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/DMA8Tiii7G
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 23, 2023
Later on in the press conference, Whitmore was asked about the report of his medicals were a concern at the draft combine
Whitmore” I promise you there’s not. I have no idea. I don’t know what happened. But I feel fine. It’s my body. If they think it’s something different, they have their own opinions. But at the end of the day, it’s my body.