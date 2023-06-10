Phillies

Walk-off Schwarbomb Extends Phillies Winning Streak to Six

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber hit a mammoth walk-off home run in the 9th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in South Philadelphia. 

Phils’ starter Ranger Suarez had another quality outing scattering four hits and one run over six innings pitched.  Suarez has now registered three consecutive starts throwing six or more innings and allowing two or less runs.  

The Dodgers were able to take advantage of an overused Matt Strahm and scored three runs off the Phillies reliever, including a solo homer from Freddie Freeman in the 7th.  But the rest of the Phillies bullpen was lights out including a returning Jose Alvarado

In addition to the walk-off from Schwarber, the Phillies’ RBIs came from the trio of Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner.  

The win, the Phillies sixth in a row, brings their record to 31-32 and 2.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race. 

 Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

LAD T1: J.D. Martinez doubles (16) to LF, Freedie Freeman scores. (LAD-1, PHI-0)

PHI B3: Bryce Harper singles to RF, Kyle Schwarber scores. (LAD-1, PHI-1)

PHI B5: Nick Castellanos doubles (21) to CF, Edmundo Sosa scores. (LAD-1, PHI-2)

PHI B5: Schwarber scores on a wild pitch by LAD P Michael Grove. (LAD-1, PHI-3)

PHI B5: Trea Turner singles to LF, Castellanos scores. (LAD-1, PHI-4)

LAD T7: Mookie Betts homers (17) to LF, Miguel Vargas scores. (LAD-3, PHI-4)

LAD T7: Freeman (12) homers to CF. (LAD-4, PHI-4)

PHI B9: Schwarber (17) homers to RF. (LAD-4, PHI-5)

Team123456789RHE
LA Dodgers100000300470
Phillies001030001580

WP: Gregory Soto (2-4, 5.04 ERA) | LP: Caleb Ferguson (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

TOG: 2:52 | ATT: 42,364

Player of the Game

Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber- 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 3 R

Play of the Game

Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber walk-off home run off of Dodgers’ pitcher Caleb Ferguson.

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Dodgers continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon in South Philadelphia. The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA) to the mound against the Dodgers’ Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA). First pitch is set for 4:05 PM/EDT.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Walk-off Schwarbomb Extends Phillies Winning Streak to Six

Michael Lipinski  •  10s
Phillies
José Alvarado: Reinstated from IL
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  9h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Injury News: Jose Alvarado to be Activated on Friday
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 8 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Injury News: Help is on the Way!
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 7 2023
Phillies
Walker, Schwarber Lead Phils to a Shutout of Detroit
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 7 2023
Phillies
Phillies Announce Ownership Change
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 6 2023
Phillies
Nola, Turner Tame the Tigers for Third Straight Win
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 5 2023
More Phillies News