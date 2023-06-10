Walk-off Schwarbomb Extends Phillies Winning Streak to Six

Kyle Schwarber hit a mammoth walk-off home run in the 9th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in South Philadelphia.
Phils’ starter Ranger Suarez had another quality outing scattering four hits and one run over six innings pitched. Suarez has now registered three consecutive starts throwing six or more innings and allowing two or less runs.
The Dodgers were able to take advantage of an overused Matt Strahm and scored three runs off the Phillies reliever, including a solo homer from Freddie Freeman in the 7th. But the rest of the Phillies bullpen was lights out including a returning Jose Alvarado.
In addition to the walk-off from Schwarber, the Phillies’ RBIs came from the trio of Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner.
The win, the Phillies sixth in a row, brings their record to 31-32 and 2.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
LAD T1: J.D. Martinez doubles (16) to LF, Freedie Freeman scores. (LAD-1, PHI-0)
PHI B3: Bryce Harper singles to RF, Kyle Schwarber scores. (LAD-1, PHI-1)
PHI B5: Nick Castellanos doubles (21) to CF, Edmundo Sosa scores. (LAD-1, PHI-2)
PHI B5: Schwarber scores on a wild pitch by LAD P Michael Grove. (LAD-1, PHI-3)
PHI B5: Trea Turner singles to LF, Castellanos scores. (LAD-1, PHI-4)
LAD T7: Mookie Betts homers (17) to LF, Miguel Vargas scores. (LAD-3, PHI-4)
LAD T7: Freeman (12) homers to CF. (LAD-4, PHI-4)
PHI B9: Schwarber (17) homers to RF. (LAD-4, PHI-5)
WP: Gregory Soto (2-4, 5.04 ERA) | LP: Caleb Ferguson (3-2, 3.68 ERA)
TOG: 2:52 | ATT: 42,364
SCHWARRRRRRRRBOMBBBBBB #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/kcnYIUfDOG— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 10, 2023
The Phillies and Dodgers continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon in South Philadelphia. The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA) to the mound against the Dodgers’ Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA). First pitch is set for 4:05 PM/EDT.