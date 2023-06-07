Walker, Schwarber Lead Phils to a Shutout of Detroit

Taijuan Walker scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings and Kyle Schwarber provided a solo home run in the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Walker had his best outing as a Phillie, the former All-Star scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out eight. Walker’s splitter was just nasty keeping Tigers’ hitters off balance all evening.
Schwarber provided the Phillies only offense of the evening, a leadoff solo home run in the 1st inning. It turned out to be all the Phillies would need. In addition to the lights out pitching of Walker, the Phillies bullpen combo of Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel shut the door on the hapless Tigers.
The win improves the Phillies record to 29-32 and extends their win streak to four-games.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B1: Kyle Schwarber homer (16) to RF. (PHI-1, DET-0)
WP: Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04 ERA) | LP: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 6.00 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (9, 5.09 ERA)
TOG: 2:07 | ATT: 36,664
Kyle Schwarber leads off the game for the Phillies with a solo home run to right field.
Number 3 in June #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/DsyYcoYJPv— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 6, 2023
Number 3 in June #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/DsyYcoYJPv
The Phillies will look for their fifth straight win and a series sweep on Wednesday evening in South Philly. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phils against Detroit’s Reese Olson. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.