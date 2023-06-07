Phillies

Walker, Schwarber Lead Phils to a Shutout of Detroit

Michael Lipinski
Taijuan Walker scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings and Kyle Schwarber provided a solo home run in the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. 

Walker had his best outing as a Phillie, the former All-Star scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out eight.  Walker’s splitter was just nasty keeping Tigers’ hitters off balance all evening.  

Schwarber provided the Phillies only offense of the evening, a leadoff solo home run in the 1st inning.  It turned out to be all the Phillies would need.  In addition to the lights out pitching of Walker, the Phillies bullpen combo of Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel shut the door on the hapless Tigers. 

The win improves the Phillies record to 29-32 and extends their win streak to four-games. 

 Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored


PHI B1: Kyle Schwarber homer (16) to RF. (PHI-1, DET-0)

Team123456789RHE
Detroit Tigers000000000031
Phillies10000000X130

WP: Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04 ERA) | LP: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 6.00 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (9, 5.09 ERA)

TOG: 2:07 | ATT: 36,664

Three Stars of the Game

1st Star: Phillies SP Taijuan Walker- Win, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 3 BB

2nd Star: Phillies LF Kyle Schwarber- 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R

3rd Star: Phillies RHP Craig Kimbrel- Save, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K

Play of the Game

Kyle Schwarber leads off the game for the Phillies with a solo home run to right field.

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will look for their fifth straight win and a series sweep on Wednesday evening in South Philly. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phils against Detroit’s Reese Olson. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
