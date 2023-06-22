WATCH: Top Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Johan Rojas Makes a SportsCenter Top 10 Catch

Things are going well for Reading Fightin Phils’ outfielder Johan Rojas. The No. 6 prospect in the Phillies minor league system according to MLB Pipeline, Rojas is coming off a four-hit, three stolen base night on Tuesday for the Fightins. Now, the terrifically gifted outfielder has become the star of ESPN’s SportsCenter, even if it’s just for one night.
Rojas made a tremendous home run robbing catch on Wednesday night in the Fightins 5-4 win over Portland. The home run robbing catch made it on ESPN where it was ranked as the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10.
The 22-year-old prospect leads the Eastern League in triples (4), and is second in batting average with a .364 average. Rojas is also in the top 5 in stolen bases with 24 swipes on the 2023 minor league season for Reading.