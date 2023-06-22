We Can Kill the Philadelphia Phillies – Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors

The “dream” of two-way player Shohei Ohtani being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies has been doused by some ice-cold water. Angels’ general manager Perry Minasian met with the media and outlined LA’s mindset as it relates to the ever-present Shohei Ohtani trade rumors. Hint, it ain’t good for Phillies –or any other team for that matter– clickbait related articles.
“I think anybody that’s watched us play and where we’re at in the standings. I think it’s pretty self-explanatory with where we’re at,” Minasian stated to the media including The Athletic’s Sam Blum. “Pretty self-explanatory with where we’re at,” Minasian doubled down in case there was any confusion on LA’s stance.
The Los Angeles Angels record is 41-35 on the regular season heading into Thursday afternoon. While the Angels sit 6.0 games back in the AL West standings, they’re only 0.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race. In other words, the Angels are firmly in the thick of things and trading the “next Babe Ruth” would be utter insanity.
Ohtani, 28, is slashing .292/.377/.616 with 24 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and 58 RBIs. On the mound, Ohtani is 6-3 with a 3.13 ERA, 117 Ks, and a 1.045 WHIP. The former Japanese League sensation leads the AL in the following hitting categories: wins above replacement (5.1 WAR), on-base plus slugging (OPS, .933), total bases (175), home runs (24), RBI (58), and extra base hits (XBH, 41). On the mound, Ohtani leads the AL in the following: wins above replacement (5.1), hits per 9 IP (5.63), and Ks per 9 IP (11.83).
Those are some mind-boggling stats.
So, sorry Phillies fans, the dream of Ohtani roaming the outfield at Citizens Bank Park seems to be over…for this year at least. In the meantime, fans should sit back and enjoy the never-ending Paul Goldschmidt trade rumors that are popping up almost daily.