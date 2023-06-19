YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #183 – High Rollers

Flyers

The Stanley Cup has been awarded and the NHL offseason is here, but that didn’t stop Danny Briere from getting a head start. The Flyers made big news with a three-team trade, sending Ivan Provorov to Columbus, acquiring Sean Walker and Cal Petersen from Los Angeles, as well as acquiring a first-round pick, two second-round picks, and prospect defenseman Helge Grans.

They also made several changes to the front office, specifically the player development department. Valerie Camillo will be leaving Comcast Spectacor and the Flyers. Two more hires were made as Special Advisors to Hockey Operations and they are familiar faces.

The guys discuss everything surrounding the Flyers from the Provorov trade to the front office moves to other trade rumors out there at the moment. They also break down the Stanley Cup Final and the Vegas Golden Knights winning the title in just their sixth season in the NHL.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
