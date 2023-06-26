YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #184 – Distraction Season

The week of the NHL Draft is here and the Flyers are active.
On Saturday, there were reports of two potential trades that could change the Flyers roster. Kevin Hayes appears to be on his way to St. Louis. Is Travis Sanheim going too? Can the Flyers get a third pick in the first round of the NHL Draft? In addition, Tony DeAngelo could be going back to Carolina. Plus, more on the possibility of seeing Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, or Carter Hart in trades.
The guys also discuss the Flyers jersey reveal and look ahead to the NHL Draft, discussing potential players they could pick at seventh and 22nd overall.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
