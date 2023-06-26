Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #184 – Distraction Season

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The week of the NHL Draft is here and the Flyers are active.

On Saturday, there were reports of two potential trades that could change the Flyers roster. Kevin Hayes appears to be on his way to St. Louis. Is Travis Sanheim going too? Can the Flyers get a third pick in the first round of the NHL Draft? In addition, Tony DeAngelo could be going back to Carolina. Plus, more on the possibility of seeing Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, or Carter Hart in trades.

The guys also discuss the Flyers jersey reveal and look ahead to the NHL Draft, discussing potential players they could pick at seventh and 22nd overall.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #184 – Distraction Season

Kevin Durso  •  17s
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) celebrates with defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) and left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Rumors: Hayes, DeAngelo Trades in Works?
Kevin Durso  •  17h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason – NHL Draft – 22nd Overall Pick
Jeff Quake  •  Jun 22 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason – NHL Draft – 7th Overall Pick
Jeff Quake  •  Jun 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers Unveil New Jerseys for 2023-24 Season
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 20 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #183 – High Rollers
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 19 2023
Flyers
Flyers ‘New Era’ Becoming Full of Familiar Faces
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 16 2023
More Flyers News