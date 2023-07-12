2023 MLB All-Star Game: Craig Kimbrel Closes Out the NL’s First Win in 11-Years

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson once again leaned on closer Craig Kimbel on Tuesday night. Albeit, in a drastically different situation. Kimbrel –making his 9th MLB All-Star Game appearance– did something no other National League pitcher has done in over a decade, close out a win in the Midsummer Classic.
The Senior Circuit reigns supreme. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/SJtFHTH7VJ
— MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023
Thomson, Kimbrel, and the rest of the Phillies contingent –including the coaching staff and All-Star Nick Castellanos– were on the positive end of the NL’s win, final score 3-2, over the AL in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game from Seattle.
Castellanos, the only other Phillies player, went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk, and a run scored in his 2nd All-Star Game appearance. Castellanos was on base when Colorado Rockies’ catcher Elias Diaz cranked a two-run go-ahead home run in the 8th inning. Diaz’s heroic efforts earned him All-Star Game MVP honors.
In typical closer fashion, Kimbrel made it interesting in the 9th. After getting two quick outs –a fly out to right by Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco and swinging strikeout to Toronto Blue Jays’ slugger, and reigning MLB Home Run Derby winner, Vlad Guerrero Jr.– Kimbrel walked Houston’s Kyle Tucker and Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez to put the winning run on base. Kimbrel was able to settle back down and strike out Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez to seal the win.