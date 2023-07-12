Phillies

2023 MLB All-Star Game: Craig Kimbrel Closes Out the NL’s First Win in 11-Years

Michael Lipinski
Jul 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; National League pitcher Craig Kimbrel of the Philadelphia Phillies (31) reacts after winning the 2023 MLB All Star Game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson once again leaned on closer Craig Kimbel on Tuesday night.  Albeit, in a drastically different situation.  Kimbrel –making his 9th MLB All-Star Game appearance– did something no other National League pitcher has done in over a decade, close out a win in the Midsummer Classic. 

Thomson, Kimbrel, and the rest of the Phillies contingent –including the coaching staff and All-Star Nick Castellanos– were on the positive end of the NL’s win, final score 3-2, over the AL in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game from Seattle. 

Castellanos, the only other Phillies player, went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk, and a run scored in his 2nd All-Star Game appearance.  Castellanos was on base when Colorado Rockies’ catcher Elias Diaz cranked a two-run go-ahead home run in the 8th inning.  Diaz’s heroic efforts earned him All-Star Game MVP honors. 

In typical closer fashion, Kimbrel made it interesting in the 9th.  After getting two quick outs –a fly out to right by Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco and swinging strikeout to Toronto Blue Jays’ slugger, and reigning MLB Home Run Derby winner, Vlad Guerrero Jr.– Kimbrel walked Houston’s Kyle Tucker and Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez to put the winning run on base.  Kimbrel was able to settle back down and strike out Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez to seal the win.  

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

