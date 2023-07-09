Phillies

2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Craig Kimbrel Added to 2023 NL All-Star Roster

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies now have another player making the trip to Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.  Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel has been added to the 2023 NL All-Star roster as a replacement, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.  It’s Kimbrel’s 9th All-Star selection and his first since 2021.  Kimbrel replaces Milwaukee’s Devin Williams on the NL All-Star roster. 

Earlier this season, the 35-year-old Kimbrel became the eighth  pitcher to join the 400 save club.  Kimbrel also earned NL Reliever of the Month honors for the month of June, going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, five saves, and 21 strikeouts.  He lowered his season ERA to 3.41 after starting off his Phillies career in a rocky fashion.  

Kimbrel will join Nick Castellanos, Rob Thomson, and the Phillies coaching staff as team representatives.  The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:05 PM/EDT from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

