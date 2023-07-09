2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Craig Kimbrel Added to 2023 NL All-Star Roster

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies now have another player making the trip to Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel has been added to the 2023 NL All-Star roster as a replacement, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. It’s Kimbrel’s 9th All-Star selection and his first since 2021. Kimbrel replaces Milwaukee’s Devin Williams on the NL All-Star roster.
Craig Kimbrel: NINE-time All-Star
Congratulations, Craig! pic.twitter.com/B5ekdrjQSW
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 8, 2023
Craig Kimbrel: NINE-time All-Star
Congratulations, Craig! pic.twitter.com/B5ekdrjQSW
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 8, 2023
Earlier this season, the 35-year-old Kimbrel became the eighth pitcher to join the 400 save club. Kimbrel also earned NL Reliever of the Month honors for the month of June, going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, five saves, and 21 strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA to 3.41 after starting off his Phillies career in a rocky fashion.
Kimbrel will join Nick Castellanos, Rob Thomson, and the Phillies coaching staff as team representatives. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:05 PM/EDT from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.