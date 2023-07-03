2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Nick Castellanos to Represent the Phillies on 2023 NL All-Star Roster

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Nick Castellanos’ reward for his torrid start to the 2023 MLB regular season is a trip to Seattle, WA and the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was announced as a reserve member on the NL All-Star Game roster on Sunday afternoon. This is Castellanos’ second MLB All-Star Game selection.
Castellanos’ All-Star Game selection comes after a 2022 season that was anything but favorable for the Phils’ outfielder. However, thanks in part to the comfort of a full offseason heading into the 2023 regular season, Castellanos has proven to be the player the Phillies believed they were getting when they signed him to a 5-year/$100MM deal in 2022.
The 31-year-old is tied for 2nd in the National League in doubles (26), ranks 4th in the NL in hits (101), is tied for 4th in RBIs (54), and is 3rd in the NL in batting average (.316). Overall, Castellanos is slashing .316/.358/.516 with 12 homers, 26 doubles, 1 triple, and 54 RBIs with a .874 OPS. His outfield play hasn’t been too shabby either.
Castellanos was previously selected to the NL All-Star roster for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
Check on your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/znA5wMRsSN
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 2, 2023
As of now, Castellanos is the Phillies only player representative –manager Rob Thomson will be managing the NL All-Star team– but there will likely be more players added, especially from the pitching staff. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11 from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.