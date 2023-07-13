2023 MLB Draft Grades: Philadelphia Phillies Draft Results, Expert Grades, and MLB Draft Analysis

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The 2023 MLB Draft is in the books. The Philadelphia Phillies selected high school SS Aidan Miller (Mitchell HS-Trinity, FL) with the 27th overall pick. In addition to Miller, the Phillies drafted 17 players, 14 from the collegiate ranks and four high school players.
Here’s a look at the Phillies draft results, Phillies draft grades and draft analysis.
The consensus among baseball insiders is the Phillies did well for themselves with 1st round pick Aidan Miller but from there it’s a crapshoot. The Athletic‘s Keith Law was particularly underwhelmed with the Phils’ draft class but did mention Round 3 pick Devin Saltiban is a solid pick in that round and projects to a centerfielder with average power. Law also mentions Round 8 pick Bryson Ware as another great value pick for the Phillies. Ware hit .350 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs for the 2023 Auburn Tigers baseball program.