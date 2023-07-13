Phillies

2023 MLB Draft Grades: Philadelphia Phillies Draft Results, Expert Grades, and MLB Draft Analysis

Michael Lipinski

The 2023 MLB Draft is in the books. The Philadelphia Phillies selected high school SS Aidan Miller (Mitchell HS-Trinity, FL) with the 27th overall pick.  In addition to Miller, the Phillies drafted 17 players, 14 from the collegiate ranks and four high school players.

Here’s a look at the Phillies draft results, Phillies draft grades and draft analysis.

2023 Philadelphia Phillies Draft Results

  • Rd. 1 (27)- Aidan Miller | INF | Mitchell HS (FL)
  • Rd. 3 (98)- Devin Saltiban | INF | Hilo HS (HI)
  • Rd. 4 (130)- TayShaun Walton | OF | IMG Academy (FL)
  • Rd. 6 (193)- George Klassen | P | Univ. of Minnesota (R-Jr)
  • Rd. 7 (223)- Jake Eddington | P | Missouri State Univ. (R-Jr)
  • Rd 8 (253)- Bryson Ware | INF | Auburn Univ. (R-Sr)
  • Rd. 9 (283)- Avery Owusu-Asiedu | OF | Southern Illinois Univ. (R-Jr)
  • Rd. 10 (313)- Cam Brown | P | Texas Christian Univ. (R-Jr)
  • Rd. 11 (343)- Kehden Hettiger | C | Sierra Canyon HS (CA)
  • Rd. 12 (373)- Brandon Beckle | P | Texas Tech Univ. (R-Jr.)
  • Rd. 13 (403)- Marty Gair | P | Florida SW State Coll. (Juco)
  • Rd. 14 (433)- Zach Arnold | INF| Univ. of Houston (Sr)
  • Rd. 15 (463)- Jared Thomas | C | Loyola Marymount Univ. (R-Jr)
  • Rd. 16 (493)- Luke Russo | P | Eastern Michigan Univ. (Sr)
  • Rd. 17 (523)- A.J. Shaver | OF | Florida SW State Coll. (Juco)
  • Rd. 18 (553)- Ethan Chenault | P | UNC-Wilmington (R-Jr)
  • Rd. 19 (583)- Casey Steward | P | Washburn (KS) Univ. (Sr)
  • Rd. 20 (613)- Pierce Bennett | INF | Wake Forest Univ. (Sr)

Philadelphia Phillies Draft Grades

Phillies Draft Analysis

The consensus among baseball insiders is the Phillies did well for themselves with 1st round pick Aidan Miller but from there it’s a crapshoot.  The Athletic‘s Keith Law was particularly underwhelmed with the Phils’ draft class but did mention Round 3 pick Devin Saltiban is a solid pick in that round and projects to a centerfielder with average power. Law also mentions Round 8 pick Bryson Ware as another great value pick for the Phillies. Ware hit .350 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs for the 2023 Auburn Tigers baseball program.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

2024 MLB Schedule Release: 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule Includes Road Trips to Baltimore and Boston

Michael Lipinski  •  17min
Phillies
Best MLB Bets: Phillies Playoff Odds, Prop Bets, and More for the Second Half of the MLB Season
Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
2023 MLB Draft Grades: Philadelphia Phillies Draft Results, Expert Grades, and MLB Draft Analysis
Michael Lipinski  •  4h
Phillies
Phillies Trade Deadline Targets: Could Nolan Arenado Be on His Way to Philadelphia?
Michael Lipinski  •  23h
Phillies
Phillies Midseason Awards 2023: Biggest Surprises & Disappointments at the MLB All-Star Break
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 12 2023
Phillies
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Craig Kimbrel Closes Out the NL’s First Win in 11-Years
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 12 2023
Phillies
Robot Umpires?! No Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System for MLB in 2024
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 11 2023
More Phillies News