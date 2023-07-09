2023 MLB Draft Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Phillies 2023 MLB Draft

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The 2023 MLB Draft begins on Sunday evening from Seattle, site of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The Philadelphia Phillies have the 27th pick in the first round and 18 picks overall. The 2023 MLB Draft begins at 7:00 PM/EDT on MLB Network.
Here’s how things break down for the Phillies including mock draft projections.
