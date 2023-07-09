Phillies

2023 MLB Draft Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Phillies 2023 MLB Draft

Michael Lipinski

The 2023 MLB Draft begins on Sunday evening from Seattle, site of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.  The Philadelphia Phillies have the 27th pick in the first round and 18 picks overall.  The 2023 MLB Draft begins at 7:00 PM/EDT on MLB Network.  

Here’s how things break down for the Phillies including mock draft projections. 

Phillies 2023 MLB Draft First Pick Mocks

Last Five Phillies Top Picks

  • 2022: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV) – Rd 1, Pick 18
  • 2021: Andrew Painter, P, Calvary Christian Academy (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)- Rd 1, Pick 13
  • 2020: Mick Abel, P, Jesuit High School (Portland, OR)- Rd 1, Pick 15
  • 2019: Bryson Stott, INF, University of Nevada-Las Vegas- Rd 1, Pick 14*
  • 2018: Alec Bohm, INF, Wichita State University- Rd 1, Pick 3*

*- on MLB Roster

Phillies 2023 MLB Draft Picks

  • Rd 1 (27)
  • Rd 3 (98)
  • Rd 4 (130)
  • Rd 6 (193)
  • Rd 7 (223)
  • Rd 8 (253)
  • Rd 9 (283)
  • Rd 10 (313)
  • Rd 11 (343)
  • Rd 12 (373)
  • Rd 13 (403)
  • Rd 14 (433)
  • Rd 15 (463)
  • Rd 16 (493)
  • Rd 17 (523)
  • Rd 18 (553)
  • Rd 19 (583)
  • Rd 20 (613)
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Jose Alvarado Returns to the IL with Elbow Issue

Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
2023 MLB Draft Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Phillies 2023 MLB Draft
Michael Lipinski  •  23min
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Bryce Harper OK After Injury Scare
Michael Lipinski  •  13h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Fish Stop Phillies Road Win Streak with 5-3 Win
Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Phillies
2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Craig Kimbrel Added to 2023 NL All-Star Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Cristian Pache’s Pinch-Hit Home Run Extends the Phillies Road Winning Streak to 13-Games
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 7 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Marlins: Probable Pitchers, Lineups, & More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 7 2023
More Phillies News