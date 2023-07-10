Phillies

2023 MLB Draft Results: Philadelphia Phillies Select High School SS Aidan Miller 27th Overall

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Aidan Miller (16) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies selected J.W. Mitchell High School (Trinity, FL) shortstop Aidan Miller with the 27th pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. Miller’s selection marks the fourth consecutive year the Phillies have selected a high school player with their top pick in the MLB Draft.  He was considered the 13th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Major League Baseball’s in-house scouting service.  The 19-year-old Miller is listed at 6-foot-2, 205-pounds and is committed to play college baseball for the University of Arkansas.  The expectation is he will sign Phillies.

What The Scouts Are Saying About Aidan Miller

  • Prospects Live: Physical, good power, impressive bat speed, and raw power.  Projects as a third baseman or corner outfielder.
  • FanGraphs: Fastest hands of the 2023 MLB Draft class, impressive power and bat speed.  Struggles against high velocity pitchers and tends to swing underneath pitches.
  • Perfect Game: Two-way ability with high level tools across the board.  Fast hands and jump off the barrel power.
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
