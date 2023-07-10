2023 MLB Draft Results: Philadelphia Phillies Select High School SS Aidan Miller 27th Overall

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected J.W. Mitchell High School (Trinity, FL) shortstop Aidan Miller with the 27th pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. Miller’s selection marks the fourth consecutive year the Phillies have selected a high school player with their top pick in the MLB Draft. He was considered the 13th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Major League Baseball’s in-house scouting service. The 19-year-old Miller is listed at 6-foot-2, 205-pounds and is committed to play college baseball for the University of Arkansas. The expectation is he will sign Phillies.