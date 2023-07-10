Phillies

2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Philadelphia Phillies Draft Picks Running Thread

Michael Lipinski

 

The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft selecting high school SS Aidan Miller (Mitchell HS-Trinity, FL) with the 27th overall pick.  In addition to Miller, the Phillies have 17 draft picks total in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Here’s a running thread of the 2023 Phillies draft picks:

2023 Philadelphia Phillies Draft Pick Tracker

  • Rd. 1 (27)- Aidan Miller, INF, Mitchell HS (FL)
  • Rd. 3 (98)- Devin Saltiban, INF, Hilo HS (HI)
  • Rd. 4 (130)- TayShaun Walton, OF, IMG Academy (FL)
  • Rd. 6 (193)- George Klassen, P, Univ. of Minnesota (R-Jr)
  • Rd. 7 (223)- Jake Eddington, P, Missouri State Univ. (R-Jr)
  • Rd 8 (253)- Bryson Ware, INF, Auburn Univ. (R-Sr)
  • Rd. 9 (283)-
  • Rd. 10 (313)-
  • Rd. 11 (343)-
  • Rd. 12 (373)-
  • Rd. 13 (403)-
  • Rd. 14 (433)-
  • Rd. 15 (463)-
  • Rd. 16 (493)-
  • Rd. 17 (523)-
  • Rd. 18 (553)-
  • Rd. 19 (583)-
  • Rd. 20 (613)-
Topics  
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
