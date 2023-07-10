2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Philadelphia Phillies Draft Picks Running Thread

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft selecting high school SS Aidan Miller (Mitchell HS-Trinity, FL) with the 27th overall pick. In addition to Miller, the Phillies have 17 draft picks total in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Here’s a running thread of the 2023 Phillies draft picks: