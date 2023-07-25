2023 MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Interested in New York Mets’ Tommy Pham

The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline is a little over one-week away and the first substantial rumor has begun to circulate about the Philadelphia Phillies. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Phils’ would “love to land” New York Mets outfielder Tommy Pham at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Pham, 35, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with New York prior to the 2023 regular season.
Tommy Pham ropes a double into the corner to get the Mets on the board! pic.twitter.com/a7uAq3y5uF
— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 18, 2023
Pham has rebounded statistically in 2023 after three rough seasons from 2019-2022 –with San Diego, Cincinnati, and Boston, respectively– to slash .271/.355/.472 with 9 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 15 doubles for the Mets. Much of Pham’s down 2019-2022 season can be traced back to injuries including a 2020 hamate bone fracture.
The 35-year-old Pham is known to have a bit of a temper.
Pham famously slapped San Francisco Giants’ outfielder Joc Pederson over issues relating to a high stakes fantasy football league. The altercation with Pederson earned Pham a three-game suspension and a $5,000 fine. The Pederson incident came a little over a month after Pham threatened to fight former Padres’ teammate Luke Voit for colliding with Pham’s Cincinnati teammate Tyler Stephenson. Oh, all of the above occurred AFTER a 2022 offseason incident at a San Diego strip club where Pham was stabbed in his back and received 200 stitches.
But hey, the Phillies would “love to land” Tommy Pham.
The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday, August 1 at 6:30 PM/EDT.
Despite all of the off-the-field problems –or on-the-field if you count the fantasy football slap and threatening to go all Martin Kampmann on a teammate as on-the-field– Pham is exactly what the Phillies need in their lineup and on the field. Pham can actually play the outfield like an outfielder, which would be a positive considering the alternative is costing the Phillies games. The 35-year-old has also started to bring more power and contact in the past month or so hitting .300 with two homers, six RBIs, and five doubles for the lowly Mets.
The Phillies desperately need someone with this type of consistency in the lineup as they head down the final stretch of the 2023 MLB regular season. Pham’s “edge” could also aid the Phillies as they make another run at the MLB postseason. Say what you want, and Pham certainly does, but he stands behind his comments, plays hard, and would bring a unique attitude to the ballclub.
On the field there is nothing about Tommy Pham’s game that doesn’t fit the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies lineup. Nothing. He replaces the gaping right-handed hole left by the Spring Training knee injury to Rhys Hoskins. Not power-for-power, Pham isn’t going to give whatever team the equivalent to 30 home runs, but rather by the consistency of his play in the field and role in the order.
But, Pham can’t be penciled into LF and batting whatever if he’s unavailable due to injuries.
Pham does have a troubling history of nagging injuries that have slowed him down throughout his career. Pham recently left the Mets’ July 20 loss to the White Sox with groin tightness which was the recurrence of an issue he felt in a game after the 2023 MLB All-Star break. There’s the previous issue with his wrist and a further history of calf troubles. Pham only works for the Phils’ if he is able to play to the best of his abilities and actually play the field like an outfielder. He seems to be recovering well from the most recent groin issue. Pham pinch hit for the Mets over the weekend and Buck Showalter has said he will avoid the IL.
As far as the other stuff goes, just keep Pham away from the local casinos and strip clubs and everything should be okay. This team could use a player that has a bit of hostility in their game.
Look, the Phillies have a hole to fill and they DESPERATELY need to get Kyle Schwarber off of the field…desperately. Tommy Pham fits the description of what Dave Dombrowski and Co. are looking for. Pham’s contract is nothing and it likely won’t cost the Phillies anything of significant value if they want to add the 35-year-old. Is it a big name trade? No, but neither was Brandon Marsh and his addition helped start the engine for the Phils’ 2022 World Series run.