2023 MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Scouting Detroit Tigers Starter Eduardo Rodriguez

The Philadelphia Phillies are among several teams scouting Detroit Tigers’ starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. Other teams reportedly scouting the 30-year-old lefty include the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds. The 2023 MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT.
Just the other day, I named Rodriguez as one of five potential starting pitchers the Phillies could target at the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 30-year-old is having his best statistical year in his eight-year Major League career with a 2.95 ERA, 9.3 K/9, 2.3 BB/9, and a 1.030 WHIP. Rodriguez has scuffled a bit since returning from the 2023 MLB All-Star break, posting a 4.32 ERA and a 1.140 WHIP in three-starts for the Tigers.
Eduardo Rodriguez against the Guardians today:
7.0 IP
4 H
0 ER
2 BB
8 K
67 strikes on 99 pitches
E-Rod now has a 1.57 ERA and 0.79 WHIP on the season 🔥#RepDetroit
(via @PitchingNinja)
pic.twitter.com/IQ75pStkhC
— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) May 10, 2023
As pointed out by Feinsand, Rodriguez’s value is dependent on his contract. The lefty has three-years, $49 million remaining on his deal, however he has an opt-out clause at the end of this season. If the Phillies can be assured that he will opt-in, then dealing for the 30-year-old might just be worth it.
Sports Talk Philly will have extensive coverage of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline as Tuesday approaches.