2023 MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Scouting Detroit Tigers Starter Eduardo Rodriguez

Michael Lipinski
May 23, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies are among several teams scouting Detroit Tigers’ starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. Other teams reportedly scouting the 30-year-old lefty include the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds.  The 2023 MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT. 

Eduardo Rodriguez Career Stats

 
Year Age Tm Lg W L W-L% ERA G GS GF IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
2015 22 BOS AL 10 6 .625 3.85 21 21 0 121.2 120 55 52 13 37 1 98 4 1 4 522 112 3.92 1.290 8.9 1.0 2.7 7.2 2.65
2016 23 BOS AL 3 7 .300 4.71 20 20 0 107.0 99 58 56 16 40 1 100 3 0 0 458 95 4.43 1.299 8.3 1.3 3.4 8.4 2.50
2017 24 BOS AL 6 7 .462 4.19 25 24 1 137.1 126 66 64 19 50 1 150 5 1 1 582 109 3.97 1.282 8.3 1.2 3.3 9.8 3.00
2018 25 BOS AL 13 5 .722 3.82 27 23 0 129.2 119 56 55 16 45 1 146 4 0 1 553 116 3.65 1.265 8.3 1.1 3.1 10.1 3.24
2019 26 BOS AL 19 6 .760 3.81 34 34 0 203.1 195 88 86 24 75 2 213 7 0 3 859 128 3.86 1.328 8.6 1.1 3.3 9.4 2.84
2021 28 BOS AL 13 8 .619 4.74 32 31 0 157.2 172 87 83 19 47 0 185 2 1 0 675 99 3.32 1.389 9.8 1.1 2.7 10.6 3.94
2022 29 DET AL 5 5 .500 4.05 17 17 0 91.0 87 49 41 12 34 0 72 2 0 1 391 96 4.43 1.330 8.6 1.2 3.4 7.1 2.12
2023 30 DET AL 6 5 .545 2.95 15 15 0 88.1 70 31 29 8 21 0 91 2 0 1 352 148 3.18 1.030 7.1 0.8 2.1 9.3 4.33
8 Yr 8 Yr 8 Yr 8 Yr 75 49 .605 4.05 191 185 1 1036.0 988 490 466 127 349 6 1055 29 3 11 4392 111 3.83 1.291 8.6 1.1 3.0 9.2 3.02
162 162 162 162 14 9 .605 4.05 35 33 0 187 179 89 84 23 63 1 191 5 1 2 794 111 3.83 1.291 8.6 1.1 3.0 9.2 3.02
BOS BOS BOS BOS 64 39 .621 4.16 159 153 1 856.2 831 410 396 107 294 6 892 25 3 9 3649 110 3.83 1.313 8.7 1.1 3.1 9.4 3.03
DET DET DET DET 11 10 .524 3.51 32 32 0 179.1 157 80 70 20 55 0 163 4 0 2 743 118 3.82 1.182 7.9 1.0 2.8 8.2 2.96

Just the other day, I named Rodriguez as one of five potential starting pitchers the Phillies could target at the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline.  The 30-year-old is having his best statistical year in his eight-year Major League career with a 2.95 ERA, 9.3 K/9, 2.3 BB/9, and a 1.030 WHIP.  Rodriguez has scuffled a bit since returning from the 2023 MLB All-Star break, posting a 4.32 ERA and a 1.140 WHIP in three-starts for the Tigers.  

As pointed out by Feinsand, Rodriguez’s value is dependent on his contract.  The lefty has three-years, $49 million remaining on his deal, however he has an opt-out clause at the end of this season.  If the Phillies can be assured that he will opt-in, then dealing for the 30-year-old might just be worth it.  

Sports Talk Philly will have extensive coverage of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline as Tuesday approaches.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

