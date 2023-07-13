Phillies

2024 MLB Schedule Release: Five Must Do Road Trips on the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule

Michael Lipinski
May 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies fans cheer on Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after his home run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Philadelphia Phillies schedule was released on Thursday and with it come a myriad of road trips possibilities for Phils’ fans.  There’s the normal trips such as Washington (nice) or Queens (meh), but this year there’s some better options than the normal NL East haunts.  In some cases, you need a passport and plane ticket to travel with the Fightins, and in others it’s just a quick shot down I-95.

Here’s the top 5 road trips (subjectively speaking) on the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies schedule.

Wikimedia Commons

No. 5: SkyDome Rogers Centre, Toronto

Toronto is an underrated city that is very easy to get to and extremely walkable.  No other ballpark can boast having a hotel attached to it with rooms having a field view.  Rogers Centre can do just that.  Stay in downtown Toronto or along Lake Ontario for easy access to the ballpark and the surrounding attractions.  The ballpark was recently renovated and hold the distinction of being the first retractable roof stadium in Major League Baseball.  The Hockey Hall of Fame is located down the street from the ballpark and is a must for any sports fan.

London Stadium. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Rachel Maxwell)

No. 4: London Stadium, London

Did you know there’s a huge contingent of Phillies fans in London?  Well, now you do! The Phillies and Mets are set to square off on June 8 and June 9 from jolly old London making the trip over the pond one of the most unique in recent memory.  It’s London…and they’re playing baseball there, so that immediately jumps the 2024 MLB World Tour games from London Stadium to the top of the list.  Gotta tell ya, never having been to London, I can’t tell you what to do or where to go but it’s bound to be a good time!

Wikimedia Commons

No. 3: Fenway Park, Boston

The sightlines suck and the seats are cramped, but that’s the charm of the oldest ballpark in baseball.  There’s a ton of history wrapped up in Fenway Park and the city of Boston that it should be a must on any fans list.  Two pieces of advice for those thinking about making the trip.  One, fly.  Driving to Boston is doable but it’s an epic pain especially driving through New York City and Connecticut.  Two, stay downtown or in Cambridge.  The Boston subway system is one of the easiest subway systems to navigate and it takes you all over the city.  It’s also reasonably cheap.  Like Philadelphia, Boston was key city in the American Revolution, so it oozes with history if you’re into that thing.  There’s a ton of good food and breweries in Beantown.  Remember, pack your Nick Foles jersey just in case.

PNC Park | Wikimedia Commons

No. 2: PNC Park, Pittsburgh

Are youse sensing the trend here?  Stay downtown! Situated across the Allegheny River from downtown Pittsburgh sits PNC Park, the gem of Major League Baseball.  A quick walk from the downtown hotels and bars over the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which will reportedly be opened once again in 2024, and you arrive at PNC Park.  The immediate area around the ballpark is extremely walkable with a handful of bars and places to hang out.  Pittsburgh is an underrated city, there’s a ton of good food and cold beer in the Steel City, plus it’s a short five-to-six hour drive from Philly.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No.1: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

Camden Yards’ distance from Philadelphia –less than 100-miles and directly off of I-95– gives Charm City the slight edge on the top road trip for 2024.  The soon-to-be 32-year-old ballpark reignited the construction of classic baseball ballparks and, despite the age, the park still stands as the best in baseball.  Adjacent to downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, there’s plenty to see and do in addition to seeing the Phillies play the hometown O’s.  Youse got crab cakes, boat tour, the National Aquarium, and the Babe Ruth Museum.  Not to mention, hanging out on Eutaw Street, the inspiration for Citizens Bank Park’s Ashburn Alley, during the game is a must for any fan.  The great thing about Baltimore, you can make a day of it or spend the weekend unlike the other road trips on this list.

Honorable Mention

  • Kaufmann Stadium, Kansas City: The Phillies very rarely play the Royals let alone in KCMO.  A trip to KC is well worth it especially if you’re chasing down going to all of the MLB ballparks.
  • Angels Stadium, Anaheim: A trip to SoCal is always nice, and like Kansas City, it’s very rare that the Phillies play the Angels in Anaheim.  Check the box and visit the ballpark and then find your way over Universal Studios Hollywood and Nintendo World.
  • Nationals Park, Washington, DC in April: There’s a provision to this one, go to DC in April when the cherry blossoms are blooming and if you’re not a fan of professional wrestling.  WrestleMania XL will be taking over Philadelphia the weekend of April 5-7 and the Phils’ just happened to be on the road that weekend in DC.  It’s an easy trip to see some history, the cherry blossoms, and an okay ballpark.
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

