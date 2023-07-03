Sixers

3 Observations: Smith, Springer Headline 76ers’ Performance in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas Summer Leagues

The Philadelphia 76ers competed hard in summer league action this year, although it did not result in many wins. The team finished 1-2 in the Salt Lake City Summer League and 2-3 in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, a lot of their young talent put on good showings, led by Jaden Springer and Terquavion Smith. Here are three observations from their play over the summer.

Springer’s Offense Still a Work in Progress

Springer showcased his strong defensive ability, averaging 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He made multiple excellent plays defensively, including one against the Memphis Grizzlies where he came over from the weak side to record a block at the rim.

Defense is his bread and butter. His talent on that end of the floor is not in question. A lot of attention was paid towards how he looked offensively.

The 20-year-old guard showed some signs of growth offensively, although he is still a work in progress. One of the things which stood out was his athleticism and strength, especially on drives to the basket. He showed an ability to finish through contact, something he can lean on moving forward. However, his ball handling and decision-making on drives could still use some work. When he did not finish around the rim, he got to the free-throw line with ease. In six games this summer, he averaged 8.5 free-throw attempts while knocking them down at an 84.3% clip. It soon became clear he had a physical advantage over most of the summer league competition.

One of the areas Springer needs to continue to improve on is his outside shooting. Unfortunately, it did not look like he made much progress in this area. He made just 25% of his 3-pointers this summer, although there were some flashes of promise at times.

Despite the lack of consistent outside shooting, Springer should still have a spot in the rotation next season. The Sixers are sorely lacking athletic wing players, which is exactly what Springer is. How big of a role he has next season will be determined by his ability to defend and make quicker decisions out on the perimeter.

Smith Impresses Throughout Summer

One of the highlights from the Summer Sixers was Smith’s play out on the floor. He flashed a lot of potential, especially with his outside shooting ability. He averaged 14.9 points while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range. His willingness to let it go from beyond the arc, to the tune of 8.2 attempts per game, stood out. However, he will need to clean up some of his shot selection when playing against stiffer NBA competition.

Most of his impact comes from his outside shooting, although he did show some progress as a passer throughout the summer. Over his last five games, the 20-year-old guard averaged 5 assists per game. His floor vision and pacing need to improve, but it was encouraging to see signs of improvement as the summer league progressed.

Smith is not a perfect player by any means. He struggled at times defensively due in large part to his lack of size (6-foot-4, 165 pounds), something that will only get exposed more at the NBA level. However, Smith showed more than enough skill and potential during the summer to warrant consideration for a spot in the Sixers’ rotation next season. He is currently signed to a 2-way contract.

Smart, Steward Encourage With Strong Performances

While a lot of the attention was in the direction of both Springer and Smith, a pair of guards quietly made a consistent impact for the Sixers throughout the summer. Javonte Smart scored 10-plus points in all eight games on his way to averaging 15.2 points on strong shooting efficiency (48.4% from the field, 36.1% from 3-point range). He also produced in multiple other areas, averaging 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Smart is long and athletic, and he showed some promise defensively. He also showed some playmaking chops, especially in the dribble drive game.

D.J. Steward also had a handful of impressive performances. Due to the Sixers’ summer league roster being guard heavy, he did not receive consistent minutes. However, he gradually became more comfortable throughout the summer. In the games he played 20-plus minutes in, he averaged 20.8 points. The 21-year-old guard is also a strong outside shooter, connecting on 45.2% of his attempts from long distance.

Both Smart and Steward impressed during the summer. It would not be shocking to see either of them make it onto an NBA roster at some point next season.

Assorted Notes

  • Filip Petrusev, a second-round pick by the Sixers in 2021, disappointed in summer league play. He was a non-factor, averaging just 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while playing in only five games. Greg Brown III overtook him in the rotation, averaging 13.7 points, 8 rebounds and 3.7 blocks over his final three games. Despite Petrusev’s disappointing performance, the Sixers still elected to sign him to a contract on Monday afternoon. As Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported, it is a 2-year contract with a 50% guarantee in the first year. Petrusev is now the fifth center on the Sixers roster.
  • Ricky Council IV, one of the three players the Sixers have signed to a 2-way contract, is an intriguing player to watch moving forward. He is a pesky perimeter defender, but his offensive game needs a lot of development. Outside of making a few highlight-reel dunks per game, he does not provide anything offensively. In order for him to stick at the NBA level, Council needs to significantly expand his offensive abilities.
