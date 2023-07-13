Best MLB Bets: Phillies Playoff Odds, Prop Bets, and More for the Second Half of the MLB Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The second half of the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies regular season begins on Friday when the San Diego Padres roll into South Philadelphia for a four-game weekend series. But before the Fightins retake the diamond, here’s a look at the latest odds from BetMGM for the Phillies including to make or miss the playoffs, win the NL East, win the World Series and more. If you’re feeling really squirrelly you can throw down a few bucks on Aaron Nola to have a massive turnaround and win the NL Cy Young Award.
Here are the odds, props, and more.