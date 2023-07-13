Phillies

Best MLB Bets: Phillies Playoff Odds, Prop Bets, and More for the Second Half of the MLB Season

Michael Lipinski
Kyle Ross, USA TODAY Sports

The second half of the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies regular season begins on Friday when the San Diego Padres roll into South Philadelphia for a four-game weekend series.  But before the Fightins retake the diamond, here’s a look at the latest odds from BetMGM for the Phillies including to make or miss the playoffs, win the NL East, win the World Series and more. If you’re feeling really squirrelly you can throw down a few bucks on Aaron Nola to have a massive turnaround and win the NL Cy Young Award.

Here are the odds, props, and more.

Phillies Second Half Odds and Prop Bets

Bet Odds Play
Phillies to Win the World Series +2500 BetMGM logo
Phillies to Win the National League +1200 BetMGM logo
Phillies to Win the NL East +4000 BetMGM logo
Phillies to MAKE the Playoffs -225 BetMGM logo
Phillies to MISS the Playoffs +180 BetMGM logo
Phillies Over 87.5 Wins -105 BetMGM logo
Phillies Under 87.5 Wins -115 BetMGM logo
Nick Castellanos to Win the NL MVP Award +15000 BetMGM logo
Zack Wheeler to Win the NL Cy Young Award +2500 BetMGM logo
Aaron Nola to Win the NL Cy Young Award +10000 BetMGM logo

 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

