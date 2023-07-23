Chelsea take down Brighton & Hove Albion in Summer Series in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: It is always exciting when your city gets to host one of the top teams in Europe. That is what we had on Saturday Night as Chelsea FC took on Brighton & Hove Albion FC from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This match is part of the Premier League Summer Series.
Lineups:
It was a pro-Chelsea crowd in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field. Before the game, they announced Eagles DE Brandon Graham, who was in attendance for the match.
The Scoring got started in the 13th minute from Brighton & Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck. Then a few minutes later, in the 19th minute, Chelsea would answer back on a goal from Christopher Nkunku.
Later on, in the first half, both teams would have some golden chances to score but could not finish. It would be tied at one at halftime.
In the second half, it would be some of the same of what you saw in the first half – both teams had their chances to score and take control of the match, but could not get it done. Chelsea would break through with thtrr straight goals for a 4-1 lead. The goals were by Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson.
Now the question would be: how would Brighton and Hove Albion respond after being down 4-1? Well, they would score the next two goals to make things very interesting down the stretch. This featured a penalty kick goal.
A crowd of 65,129 were not disappointed in what they saw, as both teams would put on a show. Chelsea would hold on for the 4-3 win.
The Player of the match was Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.
Nicolas Jackson & Deniz Undav on playing this match in Philadelphia:
This is a good test to put Philadelphia in the National Spotlight. We are just three years away from Philadelphia being one of the 2026 World Cup venues.