Combat Sports Biggest night featuring Spence vs Crawford & UFC 291

As Sports fans, there are events that are on the sports calendar that everyone looks forward to, and on Saturday, July 29 is that night for Boxing & MMA fans as two of the biggest combat events going head to head.
On the boxing side, you have the battle of the undefeated as Errol Spence Jr. takes on Terence Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight championship, Spence is 28-0 while Crawford is 39-0.|
At the Final Weight in on Friday
A new name gets etched in boxing lore TOMORROW night🔥
Order #SpenceCrawford: https://t.co/32LwrbgAKD pic.twitter.com/ItAw7l4EzD
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 28, 2023
On the UFC Side of things, you have a rematch between Dustin Poirier going against Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF Belt. Poirier is 29-7-1 with 14 knockouts while Gaethje is 24-4 with 19 knockouts
The final weigh-in on Friday
RUNNING IT BACK FOR THE BMF STRAP 🏆🤬@DustinPoirier and @Justin_Gaethje in tomorrow's main event!
[ #UFC291 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/aahJK2CsRA ] pic.twitter.com/458saAg1ls
— UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2023
What you need to know:
Boxing: The Fight is being produced by Showtime & is $84.99 on Showtime Pay-Per-View from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the PPV will start at 8 PM Eastern & the main event will begin at 11 PM Eastern.
MMA: The Fight is being produced by ESPN & is $80 on ESPN+ Pay Per View from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the event is live on Pay Per View at 10 PM Eastern.
So now the question is which event is going to have the higher Pay Per View Buys.
Prediction:
On the boxing side, I think Crawford wins by Decision while on the UFC side I have Gaethje winning by decision,