Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Portland, Sixers A Possibility

Sixers fans have spent years looking for the perfect players to pair with Embiid in order to maximize the team’s effectiveness and getting the team it’s best shot at a title.
One of the biggest names for fans to dream about has long been Damian Lillard. The only problem – Lillard has been with Portland his entire career and has never requested to leave.
On Saturday morning, the news broke that things had finally changed in Lillard’s camp and he requested a trade.
BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023
It’s been made pretty clear that Dame would prefer to go to Miami, but really he has no control over the deal due to a lack of a no-trade clause.
With that, it will come down to what deal best benefits the Trailblazers. They want a good return for him and will listen to offers beyond Miami.
BREAKING: Front office members that talked with the Blazers today believe Portland wants a “star-level return” for Damian Lillard, and expect them to listen to more than just Miami’s offer.
(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/gWfxucSidn
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 1, 2023
Miami would appear to still be the favorites, but Portland doesn’t want Tyler Herro making a three-team deal necessary in order to facilitate any such trade.
For the Sixers part, it will be a touch challenge to match or beat any offer without compromising their competitiveness.
They don’t have many picks to use and, to make things more difficult, the team is not letting go of Tyrese Maxey per reports.
Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard's preferred destination.
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2023
The team is unwilling to give up on their young, rising star for the aging veteran who’s owed a lot of money moving forward.
For now, the Sixers continue to show interest and they could be a contender for Dame’s services, but Miami and then Brooklyn are considered the betting favorites at this point.