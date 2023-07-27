Union

Daniel Gazdag Registers Hat Trick as Union takes down Queretaro in Leagues Cup

David Malandra Jr

Chester, PA: Imagine your team gets to take part in a world cup style tournament during the season – that is what the Philadelphia Union are doing as they are taking part in the Leagues Cup as they went to battle with Queretaro from Subaru Park on Wednesday Night.

In the first half, the Union & Queretaro would have some good chances to score, but both goalies were up to the test. The Union got the scoring started in the 30th minute with Daniel Gazdag for a 1-0 lead. Gazdag scored on a Penalty Kick in the 39th minute for a 2-0 lead. Nathan Harriel would add to the Union lead in the 43rd minute for a 3-0 lead at halftime.

During the second half, the Union continued to make things difficult for Queretaro. Gazdag would complete the hat trick on another penalty kick in the 63rd minute for the 4-0 lead.

 

Jack McGlyn would add to the scoring party in the 89th minute to ice the game. The Union was in complete control of this game the entire night and took down Queretaro 5-1.

 

With tonight’s win, the Union moves on to the knockout round as they will be hosting the Round of 32, which will take place on Thursday August 3, TBD for Time & Opponent.

Topics  
