Eagles Re-Sign Deon Cain Amid Tryouts Of K’Neal Harry, Marcus Allen, Others Ahead Of Camp

The Eagles are preparing for training camp and so they hosted some tryouts this week.
The team reportedly has opted to bring back receiver Deon Cain.
Cain was a standout receiver in camp last year and was the most productive of any wideout that saw major snaps in the preseason games in 2022.
He was a final roster cut and started the season with the practice squad, but was cut on Halloween and did not join another team’s squad in 2022.
Cain played with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this Spring. While he didn’t have eye-popping stats during the regular season (182 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions), he is coming off a dominant USFL Championship game in which he was named the MVP for a game-leading 70-yard receiving performance with three touchdowns and 101 yards on kick returns.
#Eagles worked out Marcus Allen, Quinton Barrow, Dean Cain (signed), N'Keal Harry, DeANdre Houston-Carson, Ahofitu Maka and JaVonta Payton
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023
Cain may be inserted into the return man competitions following his showing in the USFL.
Cain only became eligible to sign in the NFL two weeks ago when he had his contract terminated with the USFL in order to give him that opportunity.
The signing has not been officially announced, but once that is done the Eagles will be at their 90-player limit unless further moves are made.
The two other athletes that tried out of significance for the Eagles were K’Neal Harry and Marcus Allen.
Harry was, of course, a first-round pick in 2019. There is promise in his work that put him in that position. Just 714 yards and five touchdowns across four seasons and two teams does not inspire confidence, however.
Allen, meanwhile, is a Penn State product who many fans will remember for blocking the kick that allowed Penn State to beat Ohio State in 2016.
He was drafted by the Steelers in 2018 and has spent the last five seasons there. Over the past three seasons, he’s become a key special teamer and has stepped in on defense with some flexibility to play safety or, more recently, linebacker.
The Maryland native’s experience in the NFL and ability to provide depth to what are perhaps both of the team’s weakest positional groups may make him a player to watch if the Eagles wind up needing to bring someone in at either position.