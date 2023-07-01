News

ESPN Layoffs: Disney Implements More Cuts at the Worldwide Leader

Michael Lipinski
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Disney implemented another series of layoffs at ESPN on Friday. The move by Disney CEO Bob Iger has been expected for months but the shocking nature of the ESPN layoffs wasn’t evident until late Friday evening.  The “Worldwide Leader in Sports” has been gutted from top to bottom with multiple big-name stars no longer having a job at ESPN.  

Here’s a list of ESPN talent that has been let go according to Front Office Sports:

Steve Young– NFL analyst

Jeff Van Gundy– lead NBA color analyst

Max Kellerman– host of This Just In

Jalen Rose– NBA analyst

Keyshawn Johnson– ESPN Radio personality and NFL analyst

Matt Hasselbeck– NFL analyst

Suzy Kolber– host of Monday Night Countdown and NFL sideline reporter

LaPhonso EllisCollege Gameday basketball analyst 

Todd McShay– NFL Draft expert

Ashley BrewerSportsCenter anchor

David PollackCollege Gameday football analyst

Nick Friedell– NBA reporter

Jordan Cornette– host of ACC Huddle

Jason Fritz– ESPN Radio personality

What’s particularly jarring is Iger’s ruthless gutting of ESPN’s hoops and football coverage teams.  Van Gundy and Rose represent ESPN/ABC’s top NBA analysts and Ellis is like the Kirk Herbstreit on the college basketball version of College Gameday.  It’s hard to imagine the NBA being happy about their broadcast partner axing some of their best analysts and representatives of the game. 

The football side has been decimated as well.  Suzy Kolber didn’t even make it! Kolber had been employed by ESPN for 25-plus years and was the host of ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show. Young, Johnson, and Hasselbeck were all key contributors to ESPN’s NFL coverage which is wall-to-wall if you haven’t noticed.  McShay has been considered by many younger football fans as the preeminent NFL Draft analyst and he’s now gone.  

And according to Front Office Sports, the ESPN layoffs are only just beginning. The expectation around the industry is that Iger and Disney will decimate ESPN’s NCAA and NFL football coverage teams heading into the season including “some big legacy names.” 

There’s enough talent that’s now floating around that you could start your own sports-based TV network if you have enough cash.  Just wild. 

Stay tuned for more as the “Worldwide Leader” turns.

Topics  
News Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To News

News

ESPN Layoffs: Disney Implements More Cuts at the Worldwide Leader

Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Penn State
Penn State Recruiting Roundup: Nittany Lions Secure De’Andre Cook Ahead Of Potential Big Day
Paul Bowman  •  5h
Penn State
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Jahvin Carter Becomes First 2024 Commitment
Paul Bowman  •  Jun 26 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Preview: Offensive Position Battles
Paul Bowman  •  Jun 25 2023
Union
Union lay the smackdown to Inter Miami CF
David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 24 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union ready for battle with Inter Miami
David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 24 2023
Penn State
Penn State Recruiting Roundup: Nittany Lions Add Three 2024 Receiver Commits In 50 Hours
Paul Bowman  •  Jun 23 2023
More News News