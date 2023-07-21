Bryce Harper to Make First Start at First Base

Slugger Bryce Harper is making his first defensive start of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies this Friday evening at First Base. Management, who seemed eager to start him, wants to see if he can tackle the position prior to the August 1st trade deadline.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters over the weekend that Harper would make his debut at first base against the Guardians. Yet, this isn’t the first time Harper has played first in the MLB. He’s done so twice before, in 2018 and 2021, for one batter each time.
Harper, an outfielder by trade who made a remarkably quick recovery from Tommy-John surgery, has been taking reps and learning the ins and outs of the corner spot since his return in April. He came off the IL quicker than expected in May and has been hitting in the DH spot since. Productive to say the least, Harper is hitting .295 with a .388 on-base percentage. Although, his power has yet to return amid his recovery from surgery, toying with only four home runs and a .415 slugging percentage.
With Harper at first base, it will allow the Phillies to move Kyle Schwarber (currently rated as the worst defender in baseball this season according to Defensive Runs Save) from left field to DH, and Jake Cave to start in the left-field spot.
Will Bryce be able to fill big shoes over at first? The Phils will find out this weekend versus the Guardians.
Here is the Phillies’ lineup for tonight: