Jeopardy takes shot at Eagles & City of Philadelphia

Philadelphia: It’s cool to see your hometown team featured on a gameshow and sometimes it is fun or can take it too far and that is what we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles & the City of Philadelphia.
On the Friday night edition of Jeopardy, the Philadelphia Eagles were a question & the host also took a shot at the City of Philadelphia
During tonight's @Jeopardy they took a shot at #Eagles fans & the city of #Philadelphia over Santa Claus #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wFE2Wd0iZQ
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 7, 2023
For those not aware, During the 1968 season, the Eagles were not playing well & the fans threw snowballs at Santa & because of that it would become a national narrative about the City of Philadelphia in how the fans act & it led to some visiting team fans are afraid to come on the road to Philadelphia.
Over the years since this happened, Philadelphia fans are getting sick of people always bringing that up, yes it is part of their history but there are always ways to make new history and show why Philadelphia is one of the hardcore sports cities in the USA especially when it comes to the NFL with the Eagles.