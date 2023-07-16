Major League Debut Is Day Of Firsts For Phillies Prospect Johan Rojas

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
There’s often adjustment periods for players as they progress through the minor leagues. That is especially the case for those making the leap from the minors to the majors.
It can take weeks, month, perhaps years for a prospect to begin showing their potential. Heck, Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh took almost a full season of playing time before he began to show the skill that had made him a top-40 prospect at one point.
For Johan Rojas, who has never even played in AAA and has just completed almost one full season worth of games/at bats in AA over the past two seasons, it might be expected that the adjustment period may take on the longer side with the larger gap in competition.
Rojas was having none of that in his debut following a callup just yesterday, however.
Rojas has been billed as a top defender but has been kept down prospect rankings due to his hitting tool needing development. He made improvements this year, hitting over .300 in AA and producing at a high level at the plate.
Game 1
Rojas was offered quite the opportunity to showcase his defense in the opening minutes of his first game. He did not miss it.
what a play.#RingTheBell x @SEIInvestments pic.twitter.com/2uKhQSTRKf
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 15, 2023
Making a catch running into the wall and then launching a throw from deep center all the way back to first to pick off a second runner, the first game of Saturday’s double header saw Rojas record his first putout and his first outfield assist at the major league level as the first two outs of the game.
While he did get on base with a fielder’s choice that advanced a runner from second to third, he otherwise did not see much success at the plate in that first game.
Of course, that speed that broke up a double play quickly paid off on the base paths. Rojas had been tied for second in the Eastern League with 30 steals; he added his first one at the major league level during the at bat following his first reaching base safely.
Bryce Harper eventually pinch hit for Rojas, removing Johan until game two.
Game 2
This was where Rojas showcased his offensive developments.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, following Garrett Stubbs bunting for a base hit, Rojas flared a ball into center field for a single and his first MLB hit. He also showed some flare of his own with a bat flip.
A moment he'll never forget 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NCn2rFvQHy
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 16, 2023
Kyle Schwarber came up to bat next and hit a three-run shot. It put the Phillies ahead for good. It also resulted in Rojas coming around to score, recording his first run at the MLB level.
In just the next inning, Rojas came to the plate with one out and runners on first and third. He used that speed once more and bunted for a single that drove in his first big league RBI.
His final at bat came, once again, in the next inning where, with the bases loaded, he popped a ball up into short center just out of the reach of all the Padre defenders. It resulted in his second RBI and his third hit.
Overall Showing
All told, Rojas’ debut day with the Phillies saw him go:
3/7, 2 RBIs, 1 R, 1 SB while also recording an outfield assist and 11 putouts
He recorded the following firsts of his MLB career: hit, putout, RBI, run, steal and outfield assist.
Next, he’ll be looking for a walk and some extra-base hits.
Many speedsters like Rojas aren’t able to impact the game. Thay’d need to get on base and make good reads to utilize it well. Neither of those appeared to be an issue for Rojas in his debut.
It’s unclear what the Phillies plan to do if and when Pache is healthy, but the Phillies may now find themselves with three capable center fielders. It could be something that, combined with Bryce Harper playing first and Schwarber moving to DH, could lead the Phillies to have the best outfield defense they’ve had possibly since the franchise had the Secretary of Defense himself, Garry Maddox, patrolling the outfield.