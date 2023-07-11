Penn State

Mike Gambino wants people to talk Penn State in the College World Series

David Malandra Jr

State College, PA: Anytime when you shake up the team with a trade or new coach, you know that there is going to be a new attitude toward the team and the program. You’re going to see that with Penn State Baseball under new coach Mike Gambino.

On Tuesday, Penn State would introduce their new baseball coach, Mike Gambino, and during the press conference, Gambino would drop something that would get everyone excited.

Mike Gambino said that he wants people to talk about Penn State in the College World Series:

 

 

Over the last couple of years, Penn State Baseball has not been talked about as a team to make a run to the College World Series, but hearing what new coach Mike Gambino said, he is going to come in and change the culture with the Nittany Lions.

With the success that Hockey, Football, Basketball, Wrestling, Lacrosse and Volleyball have gotten, are we about to see baseball enter the conservation as another team to watch. That makes it challenging for other schools to recruit in PA and not have those recruits leave the state.

Topics  
Penn State Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

