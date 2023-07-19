MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Trade Deadline Needs, Potential Partner Teams, and Trade Targets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline, set for August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT, is quickly approaching. As of the time of publishing, the Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) hold a 0.5 game lead over Milwaukee and Miami for the final NL Wild Card spot. Winners of 21 of their last 29 games, the Phillies will be buying –and likely buying big– at the MLB trade deadline.
Here’s a look at what the Phils’ need, potential partner teams, and potential target players for the Phillies at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.
In the order of importance, here’s what the Phillies need to prioritize heading into the MLB trade deadline.
While any team, regardless of record, could be a trade partner heading into the 2023 MLB trade deadline, some fit the bill better than others. Here are the potential trade partners that make the most sense for the Phillies.
Using the Phillies trade deadline needs from above, here’s three players the Phillies could potentially target and why.
Sports Talk Philly’s coverage of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline will continue up and through the deadline on August 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM/EDT.