MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Trade Deadline Needs, Potential Partner Teams, and Trade Targets

Michael Lipinski
Mar 31, 2022; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on from the stands in a game against the New York Yankees during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

 

The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline, set for August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT, is quickly approaching.  As of the time of publishing, the Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) hold a 0.5 game lead over Milwaukee and Miami for the final NL Wild Card spot.  Winners of 21 of their last 29 games, the Phillies will be buying –and likely buying big– at the MLB trade deadline.  

Here’s a look at what the Phils’ need, potential partner teams, and potential target players for the Phillies at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.  

 

Phillies Trade Deadline Needs

In the order of importance, here’s what the Phillies need to prioritize heading into the MLB trade deadline. 

  • Top End Starting Pitching: Don’t let Aaron Nola‘s most recent start fool you, the Phillies NEED to add a top end starter to this team if they’re looking to make another run at the World Series. 
  • Right-handed Everyday Player: The injury to Rhys Hoskins, while not immediately apparent, has left a gaping hole in the Phillies’ lineup this season.  The Phils’ are desperately missing the consistency and stability that Hoskins provided the lineup.  Finding a way to replace those traits at the deadline should be a priority. 
  • More Starting Pitching: Just ask Ruben Amaro, Jr., you can never have too much starting pitching! The Phillies can’t go into an extended postseason run with Cristopher Sanchez and a looming Bailey Falter.  They just can’t.  They need another arm at the end of the rotation. 

Potential Partner Teams

While any team, regardless of record, could be a trade partner heading into the 2023 MLB trade deadline, some fit the bill better than others. Here are the potential trade partners that make the most sense for the Phillies. 

  • St. Louis Cardinals: Cards’ Prez John Mozeliak is letting everyone know the St. Louis Cardinals are open for business and focusing on 2024.  While stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are likely to stay, there’s plenty of talent worth checking out in St. Louis. 
  • San Diego Padres: The Phillies weekend series win over the Fathers was likely the death knell for the 2023 San Diego Padres.  Things have just not worked out for the Padres and they could be looking to move pieces such as Juan Soto
  • Colorado Rockies: A team notorious for standing pat at deadline, the Rox could be looking to move pieces this season. Well, according to manager Bud Black that’s the plan.  The Rox skipper said as much on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. A player like C.J. Cron would fit nicely in the Phillies current lineup and infield situation. 
  • Chicago Cubs: Teams are “checking in” with the Cubbies ahead of the trade deadline, reports USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.  The top two names the Cubs are looking to move are SP Marcus Stroman and INF/OF Cody Bellinger.  Both players can opt out and join the 2024 free agent class at the end of the season. 
  • Chicago White Sox: Injuries have bitten the ChiSox in 2023 and put them firmly in the sellers’ bracket heading into the deadline. Chicago has quality arms namely Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger, and to a lesser extent, Lance Lynn.
  • New York Mets: Yes, it feels dirty, but the Mets’ disastrous 2023 season makes them a perfect trade partner for the Phillies. Of particular interest would be starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, both of whom would aid an up and down Phils’ rotation for the playoff stretch.  But is it worth giving the enemy top prospects just for a potential World Series title?

Potential Phillies Trade Targets

Using the Phillies trade deadline needs from above, here’s three players the Phillies could potentially target and why.

  • Top End Starting Pitching- CHC SP Marcus Stroman: 10-6, 2.88 ERA, 118.2 IP, 1.087 WHIP, 2023 NL All-Star
    • The 32-year-old might be the biggest starting pitcher target now that Cleveland has shutdown SP Shane Beiber.  A two-time All-Star and Rawling’s Gold Glove winner, Stroman has the type of stuff to help solidify the top of the Phillies rotation for a postseason run.  However, Stroman is reportedly looking to opt out of his contract and test free agency at the end of the season which puts a slight ding on his scorecard.
  • Right-Handed Everyday Player- C.J. Cron: .251/.297/.455 with 9 HR, 28 RBI, and a .752 OPS
    • Cron makes the most sense here, he’s a year removed from back-to-back 28 and 29 home run seasons with Colorado.  A former All-Star, he can anchor first base like…you know, a first baseman.  He’s also relatively cheap from a contract standpoint and will be a free agent at the end of the season.  In theory, he shouldn’t cost too much, however there’s the looming Harper to first base scenario that’s an impediment.
  • More Starting Pitching- STL SP Jordan Montgomery: 6-7, 3.14 ERA, 109.0 IP, 101 K, 1.229 WHIP
    • The 30-year-old lefty has been one of the bright spots for an otherwise disappointing season is St. Louis.  Over the last month, Montgomery is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 22 K’s in four starts for the Cardinals.  A former Yankees draft pick, Montgomery has postseason experience with the Bronx Bombers and last season with the Cardinals.  He would be a nice steadying hand in the Phillies rotation.

Sports Talk Philly’s coverage of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline will continue up and through the deadline on August 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM/EDT.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

