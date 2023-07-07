NBA Free Agency: Sixers Re-Sign Montrezl Harrell to 1-Year Contract

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia 76ers, just one night after signing Mo Bamba, are once again dipping their feet into the backup center market. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is re-signing big man Montrezl Harrell to a 1-year contract.
Free agent F Montrezl Harrell has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2023
Free agent F Montrezl Harrell has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2023
NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Noah Levick. The 29-year old struggled in his time with the Sixers last season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also failed to make any positive impact defensively. Opposing teams mercilessly attacked into the paint whenever Harrell was on the floor. He ultimately lost his spot in the rotation, barely seeing any playing time through the last couple months of the season. After the season ended, Harrell declined his player option for the 2023-24 season. It appeared as if both sides were ready to move on. However, Harrell now finds himself back on the Sixers roster after signing a contract for the veteran minimum.
This signing comes as a shock to many. Harrell will presumably be behind Bamba, a former top-10 pick, in the rotation. Bamba has battled through his share of injuries and poor play, but there is still plenty of theoretical upside for the Sixers to tap into. If the Sixers also re-sign Paul Reed, that would push Harrell to being the fourth center on the depth chart.
The biggest question coming out of the team re-signing Harrell is what does it mean for Reed’s future in Philadelphia? Reed showed a ton of promise in limited opportunity last season. He is an unrestricted free agent, giving the Sixers an opportunity to match any offer sheet he receives from another team. Levick also reported the Harrell signing “doesn’t change the team’s desire” to bring Reed back next season. While the team keeps saying that, their actions in recent days are throwing some major doubt onto that notion.