NBA Free Agency: Sixers Sign Backup Big Man Mo Bamba

Matt Gregan
Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening signed free agent big man Mo Bamba to a 1-year contract. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the signing.

The contract, as first reported by PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck, is for the minimum. The Sixers, who have just 11 players currently under contract, have been mostly quiet in free agency. Bamba joins Patrick Beverley as the Sixers’ lone two free agency signings thus far.

Bamba played at Westtown School in Chester County, Pennsylvania in both his junior and senior years of high school. He was then selected with the sixth overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA draft. He never really gained much traction in Orlando, spending most of his time there coming off the bench. In the 2021-22 season, his lone one spent as a starter, he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. The Magic cut ties with him last season, trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline. Bamba’s time in Los Angeles was plagued with injuries and the team ultimately waived him in late June.

The 7-footer possesses some ability to be a stretch big man off the bench for the Sixers. He is a career 35.9% shooter from 3-point range. His best game came against the Sixers back in the 2021-22 season. He scored 32 points while shooting 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. Between his big frame (7-foot-10 wingspan) and flashes of outside shooting ability, there is definitely enough there to warrant signing him.

What does this mean regarding the future of restricted free agent Paul Reed? According to Wojnarowski, the Sixers still intend on keeping him in Philadelphia.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports earlier on Wednesday reported “by all accounts, Philadelphia intends to bring back Reed and that interest is mutual.” According to the pair of reports, the Bamba signing likely is going to serve as some insurance for the Sixers. It is a low-risk move that will provide some added depth to their roster.

