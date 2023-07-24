Newcastle United & Aston Villa end Premier League in Philadelphia with Draw

Philadelphia: Whenever your city is selected to host international soccer and it’s a good way to show off why your city is passionate about the teams its supports. On Sunday night, it would be Newcastle United against Aston Villa from Lincoln Financial Field part of the Premier League Summer Series
Lineups
How the game went:
Early in the first half, Aston Viilla would bring the fight to Newcastle by scoring 2 goals for the early 2-0 lead, the goals were scored by Ollie Watkins & Emiliano Buendía. Later in the half, Newcastle would wake up and make the changes needed as they would respond with 2 straight goals from Elliot Anderson & Alexander Isak which would even things up going into halftime.
Aston Villa would strike early to begin the 2nd half for a 3-2 lead on the 2nd goal of the game from Emiliano Buendía and then 12 minutes later, Newcastle responded on goal from Callum Wilson which got the game tied at 3.
A crowd of 40,230 would see a very exciting game as this game would be played to a 3-3 DRAW
Newcastle United Players Anthony Gordon & Fabian Schär would open up about playing this game in Philadelphia
Overall For the 3 Premier League Summer Series games that were held at Lincoln Financial Field drew an attendance of 105,460.
What is next:
This weekend with the Premier League, showed that Philadelphia is ready as one of the 16 cities for the 2026 World Cup.