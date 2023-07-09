Penn State

Penn State Football Recruiting: Philly’s Mylachi Williams Commits To Nittany Lions

Paul Bowman
Photo via Mylachi Williams' Twitter

“The Best in PA, Stay in PA”

It’s a motto that James Franklin and his staff have been using for years and it will continue to be emboldened by the recent commitment of Mylachi Williams to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Williams, out of Monsignor Bonner in Drexel Hill, made the decision to attend Penn State over finalists Pitt and Syracuse.

Williams is a four-star defensive end and ranks as the seventh-best player in the state and the 25th overall edge in the 2024 class.

With Williams, Penn State now has the state’s top two recruits, three of the top five, five of the top 10 and six of the top 12.

Williams becomes the 22nd overall commitment to the Nittany Lions in the 2024 class.

Other 2024 commitments to watch that have Penn State among their leaders include: Benedict Umeh, TA Cunningham, Jaylen Harvey and Sincere Edwards.

Penn State will likely look to begin building their 2025 class in the near future, as well.

Topics  
College Football News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

