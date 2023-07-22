Penn State

Penn State Football Stays Hot, Adds T.A. Cunningham to 2024 Recruiting Class

Paul Bowman
Image via Cunningham's Twitter Account

The Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class for football got a boost on Friday. The team secured a commitment from Top-100 recruit Liam Andrews, he announced live on 247.

The commitment from Andrews boosted Penn State to 23 commitments for the 2024 class. It gave them four defensive linemen in the class. It also boosted the class to be ranked the fifth-best in the cycle.

Fellow DL TA Cunningham announced his own commitment on Saturday, July 22.

A Top-250 player in the class, he was considered a Penn State lean. Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M were his other finalists.

Cunningham has publicly stated that Penn State has made the hardest push for him in recent weeks.

That work seems to have paid off.

Live on On3, Cunningham made his commitment to the Blue and White.

Cunningham had made several visits to Penn State.

It boosts the previously fifth-ranked class by adding their 24th recruit and fifth defensive lineman. It also adds another four-star player to the mix.

The focus is largely going to be moved to the 2025 class for the Nittany Lions. For the first time in several cycles, it seems that Penn State could enter the Fall without their first commitment from next year’s cycle already locked in.

