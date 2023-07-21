Penn State

Penn State Recruiting: Liam Andrews Selects Nittany Lions

Liam Andrews, a Top-100 ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, has seemingly been one of Penn State’s top targets for some time.

Their process seemed to make an impact, landing the program in his top three. Penn State found themselves alongside South Carolina and Wisconsin on that list.

He had been considered a Penn State lean.

He has been, incorrectly, listed as an offensive linemen on some recruiting services. He’s made it clear he intends to play DL in college.

Penn State’s 2024 class contained 22 commits and three DL prior to the commitment.

The Top-100 player went live on 247 to announce his decision Friday. Andrews chose Penn State.

The commitment from Andrews boosts Penn State to 23 commitments for the 2024 class. He is the fourth defensive linemen to commit to the class and the highest ranked of that group.

He also gives the Nittany Lions their fourth player in the class that is the top-ranked recruit in their respective states (PA, NY, CT, MA).

Who To Watch Next:

The focus is largely going to be moved to the 2025 class for the Nittany Lions. There are still a few 2024 recruits to watch, however.

Fellow DL TA Cunningham will announce on Saturday, July 22. He is a Top-250 player in the class and is considered a Penn State lean.

Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are his other finalists.

Cunningham has publicly stated that Penn State has made the hardest push for him.

Another top recruit that Penn State has been focusing on in this class yet is Ernest Willor Jr.

Willor Jr., another top-100 DL, is one of the top two prospects coming out of Maryland.

Penn State is considered a top school in his recruitment, along with Ohio State and Maryland. He has not set a commitment date yet.

