Philadelphia Eagles News: Philadelphia Eagles to Unveil Kelly Green Uniforms Next Week

In the most anticipated news of the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, the team announced they will “unveil” their 2023-24 Kelly green alternate uniforms for the first time on Monday, July 31. The unveiling should be no surprise to any Eagles’ fan. Owner Jeffery Lurie has already confirmed the alternate uniform will mimic the Kelly green uniforms made famous by Reggie White, Randall Cunningham, and others from 1985 – 1995.
If there was any confusion as to what version of Kelly green uniforms the Birds’ would don in 2023-24, the teams social media post featuring one of Cunningham’s greatest plays in an Eagles uniform.
Interrupting your meme content@Toyota | #KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/8zYkDBzqP9
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2023
The Eagles will likely wear the alternate uniform twice during the 2023-24 season. NFL rules stipulate a team can wear their alternate uniforms three-times a season and there has been no indication the Eagles’ have abandoned their black jerseys and pants. For the mathematically challenged, that’s two games in Kelly green and one game with black jerseys. The black helmets that debuted last season will not be worn due to the NFL’s now two helmet rule.
The Eagles will now join the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans (Oilers) as teams throwing back to their look from the 80’s and 90’s. Seattle’s Steve Largent-era uniforms give a partial glimpse at what the Eagles’ kelly green uniforms, particularly the traditionally silver pants, will look like in Nike’s muted color palette.
It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here.
💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023
A note to Mr. Lurie, you got your Super Bowl in the midnight green, please bring these back fulltime.