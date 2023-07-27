Philadelphia Eagles News: Philadelphia Eagles to Unveil Kelly Green Uniforms Next Week

Eagles

In the most anticipated news of the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, the team announced they will “unveil” their 2023-24 Kelly green alternate uniforms for the first time on Monday, July 31. The unveiling should be no surprise to any Eagles’ fan.  Owner Jeffery Lurie has already confirmed the alternate uniform will mimic the Kelly green uniforms made famous by Reggie White, Randall Cunningham, and others from 1985 – 1995

If there was any confusion as to what version of Kelly green uniforms the Birds’ would don in 2023-24, the teams social media post featuring one of Cunningham’s greatest plays in an Eagles uniform. 

Watch: The Philadelphia Eagles Announce Their Kelly Green Uniform Unveiling

The Eagles will likely wear the alternate uniform twice during the 2023-24 season.  NFL rules stipulate a team can wear their alternate uniforms three-times a season and there has been no indication the Eagles’ have abandoned their black jerseys and pants.  For the mathematically challenged, that’s two games in Kelly green and one game with black jerseys.  The black helmets that debuted last season will not be worn due to the NFL’s now two helmet rule.  

The Eagles will now join the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans (Oilers) as teams throwing back to their look from the 80’s and 90’s.  Seattle’s Steve Largent-era uniforms give a partial glimpse at what the Eagles’ kelly green uniforms, particularly the traditionally silver pants, will look like in Nike’s muted color palette. 

A note to Mr. Lurie, you got your Super Bowl in the midnight green, please bring these back fulltime.

