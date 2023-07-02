Flyers

Flyers News: Hathaway, Gardiner Join Free Agent Signings

Kevin Durso
Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his go ahead goal as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) (left) looks on during the third period at TD Garden.

The Flyers forward group just added more edge and tenacity. 

The Flyers announced that they have signed forward Garnet Hathaway to a two-year deal with a $2.375 million cap hit. 

Hathaway, 31, spent last season with both the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins. In 59 games with Washington, he scored nine goals and had 16 points along with 52 penalty minutes. He scored four goals and six points with 17 penalty minutes in 25 games for Boston. 

In 457 career games with Boston, Washington, and Calgary, Hathaway has 58 goals and 122 points with 490 penalty minutes. 

Flyers Sign Rhett Gardiner

The Flyers also announced earlier on Saturday that they had signed forward Rhett Gardiner to a two-year, two-way deal with a $775,000 AAV. 

Gardiner, 27, spent the 2022-23 season in the AHL with the Texas Stars, scoring 10 goals and 40 points in 71 games. Gardiner has one goal and one assist in 40 career NHL games. 

Unlike the signings of Ryan Poehling and Hathaway, this is more of an AHL depth signing that provides a veteran player that could easily be brought up to the NHL lineup if needed.

DeAngelo Trade Still on Track

The Flyers also have the pending trade involving Tony DeAngelo in the works. While GM Danny Briere didn’t confirm details of the pending trade, expected to be completed on July 8, Carolina GM Don Waddell said the trade is still on track to be completed. 

According to the CBA, the trade cannot be finalized until a year after the original trade last offseason. The Flyers would be retaining half of DeAngelo’s salary for the upcoming season and receiving a low-level prospect in return.

