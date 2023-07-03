Flyers

Flyers News: Marc Staal Signs 1-Year Deal

Kevin Durso
Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

On the first day of free agency, the Flyers added two depth forwards and a two-way contract most likely bound for the AHL. After making no additional moves on Sunday, they signed some depth for the blue line on Monday.

The Flyers announced that they have signed defenseman Marc Staal to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million.

Staal, 36, spent the 2022-23 season with the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers, scoring three goals and 15 points in 82 games with 43 penalty minutes. Staal has played 1,101 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Panthers, scoring 52 goals and 229 points. During his time with the Rangers, he was coached by current Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

The move also appears to be a precursor for the pending Tony DeAngelo trade. The trade cannot officially go through until after July 8. Once official, it would leave the Flyers with four regular NHL defensemen from last season – Cam YorkTravis SanheimRasmus Ristolainen, and Sean Walker – with Egor Zamula and Ronnie Attard as the next most likely to make the jump to the NHL. Zamula is no longer waiver-exempt, so he would either need to maintain an NHL roster spot or pass through waivers to play at the AHL level.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center.

Flyers News: Marc Staal Signs 1-Year Deal

Kevin Durso  •  17min
Flyers
Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his go ahead goal as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) (left) looks on during the third period at TD Garden.
Flyers News: Hathaway, Gardiner Join Free Agent Signings
Kevin Durso  •  Jul 1 2023
Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.
Flyers News: Ryan Poehling Signs 1-Year Deal
Kevin Durso  •  Jul 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers GM Danny Briere
Flyers Free Agency Preview: Fill Out the Roster
Kevin Durso  •  Jul 1 2023
Flyers
Matvei Michkov (L) shakes the hand of general manager Daniel Briere of the Philadelphia Flyers onstage after being selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Flyers the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Flyers: Briere Sets Tone with Upside and Potential
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 30 2023
Flyers
Carson Bjarnason shakes hands with general manager Daniel Briere after being selected 51st overall by the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 at Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Flyers News: 8 Draft Picks Made on Day 2
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 29 2023
Flyers
The draft board after round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 NHL Draft: Day 2 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 29 2023
More Flyers News